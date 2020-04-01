Coronado to Close Beach on Weekends and Limit Park Access

At a special meeting on Tuesday, March 31, the Coronado City Council ordered the closure of its beach, including Dog Beach, on weekends, and street parking on the west side of Ocean Boulevard every day to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Council members also placed off-limits the dog washing station at Dog Beach at all times and asked staff to place hand sanitizer stations at beach access points during the week.

The Council also closed the playground equipment at all parks, the bandstand at Spreckels Park, and its tennis courts seven days a week. Parks will remain open. The Council agreed to close the Glorietta Bay Boat Launch Ramp when the Harbor Police limit recreational access to San Diego Bay.

The no-parking on Ocean Boulevard will extend around Sunset Park seven days a week.

The City Council will place an item on the agenda for the regularly scheduled April 7 meeting to evaluate the closures.

The City will continue to monitor the beach and Coronado Police and Lifeguards will work to ensure visitors are complying with the state’s public health order that enforces social distancing.