City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – April 1, 2020

City staff has begun posting signs to let the public know about the City Council’s decision to close the City’s beach, including Dog Beach, on weekends and parking along the west side of Ocean Boulevard indefinitely.

The City Council took several actions at a special meeting Tuesday, March 31, to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Council members placed off-limits the dog washing station at Dog Beach at all times and asked staff to place hand sanitizer stations at beach access points during the week. The city is working to acquire the supplies, which are in high demand.

Council members also closed the playground equipment at all parks, the bandstand at Spreckels Park, and its tennis courts seven days a week. Most parks, however, will remain open. The City has shut down Sunset Park after many people were seen congregating at Sunset Park following the weekday beach closure. The no-parking on Ocean extends around Sunset Park seven days a week. The City Council will reevaluate the closures April 7.

The City will continue to work to ensure visitors are complying with the state’s public health order that enforces social distancing. The Police Department’s mobile message trailers will have information about the beach and other closures.

Read the entire City of Coronado COVID-19 Update: https://conta.cc/2UWGiaL