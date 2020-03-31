COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Tuesday, March 31, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
CommunityCommunity News

Quarantined in Coronado: Music & Movement Classes for Preschoolers

By Managing Editor

Until a a few months ago I was a Coronado resident for nine years. I have taught music classes at the preschool in town and I’ve been involved in the tennis community here. During this time of shelter-in-place, I am providing 20-minute preschool music and movement classes to offer a small reprieve for families of young children. This is not a money-maker, just a service I’m providing. I’m not a doctor or toilet paper manufacturer, but I can sing and entertain young children.

---
---

Here is the link to my YouTube class #1:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MyKstRBmDrI

I have posted three so far and plan to post one per week on my YouTube channel.

Have a bird-singing, sun-shining day!

Katie Brady
Music and Movement for Children

https://katiebradythemusiclady.com/

-----
Love The Coronado Times?
Support Local Journalism

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Neighbor to Neighbor, Block by Block: “N2N” Program to Connect Residents

A silver lining is appearing amidst the coronavirus crisis: Coronado residents now have a wonderful opportunity to connect with their neighbors. Thanks to concerned...
Read more
Community News

Quarantined in Coronado: Escape Into a Favorite Classic or New Book

Growing up much of my young life without television made me an avid reader. Trips to the library were my weekly highlight and I...
Read more
Community News

Quarantined in Coronado: Walking in Coronado

Submitted by B. Trottier My wife and I are both over 60, active, and love to walk around Coronado. We do not consider ourselves necessarily...
Read more
Community News

Quarantined in Coronado: Dear Pandemic Diary

Submitted by V. TurnerDear Diary:Record of Current Activities Today during rain and self-enforced quarantine.Start nice cheery fire in fireplace. Put out fire in...
Read more
Community News

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – March 30, 2020

A Special City Council meeting notice has been posted for Tuesday, March 31, at City Hall at 4 p.m. On the agenda is consideration...
Read more
Community News

Local Cases Reach 603; County Restricts Cruise Ships With COVID-19

County COVID-19 Cases Reach 603 Through March 30, a total of 603 COVID-19 cases have been reported in San Diego County, including 84 new cases...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Coronado to Hold Special Meeting on March 31

A Special City Council meeting has been posted for Tuesday, March 31, at City Hall at 4 p.m. On the agenda is a consideration...
Read more
Community News

Quarantined in Coronado: Bringing Brightness Into My Day With Lemons

Submitted by Anne Boston ParishLemons are simply amazing. Not only do they have a bright and fresh scent, but there are simply so many...
Read more
Business

Survey for Small Business Owners from Coronado MainStreet

Main Street America is asking small business owners to participate in a survey about the challenges they’re facing as a result of the COVID-19...
Read more
Education

Letter from CUSD Governing Board

Dear Stakeholders and Constituents,First and most important, the CUSD Governing Board of Trustees hopes that you and your families are well and adjusting to...
Read more
Community News

Update: Coronado Bridge Now Open in Both Directions

As of 1:23pm the bridge is open in both directions.At 9:47am Coronado Police Department sent out a Nixle alert that both the eastbound and...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Coronado Beach Open for Running, Walking, Separate From Others

Submitted by Richard BaileySound public policy is driven by data and observation, not misinformation and emotion.The decision to keep Coronado beaches and parks open...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Close Beach for a Few Months to Protect All of Us

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebecca Sauer, RN CPANMy name is Rebecca Sauer, and I am a critical care nurse at UCSD. I am responding to Mayor...
Read more

Coronado Beach Open for Running, Walking, Separate From Others

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard BaileySound public policy is driven by data and observation, not misinformation and emotion.The decision to keep Coronado beaches and parks open...
Read more

Good News in the Virus Front

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron A. Case, Esq. With the COVID-19 pandemic and related statewide lockdown in place, economies are getting hammered on a national, state and...
Read more

Support All Local Coronado Businesses

Letters to the Editor
Written by Steve AlbertWe have been doing an AMAZING job supporting our local restaurants, so let's keep that energy going for our local retail...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

City of Coronado Projects Millions in Lost Tax Revenue

The future of revenue for Coronado, specifically monies derived from sales tax and Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT), will undoubtedly be at an unprecedented low...
Read more
Community News

Neighbor to Neighbor, Block by Block: “N2N” Program to Connect Residents

A silver lining is appearing amidst the coronavirus crisis: Coronado residents now have a wonderful opportunity to connect with their neighbors. Thanks to concerned...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado to Hold Special Meeting on March 31

A Special City Council meeting has been posted for Tuesday, March 31, at City Hall at 4 p.m. On the agenda is a consideration...
Read more
Community News

Update: Coronado Bridge Now Open in Both Directions

As of 1:23pm the bridge is open in both directions.At 9:47am Coronado Police Department sent out a Nixle alert that both the eastbound and...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County COVID-19 Cases Surpass 500

County officials re-emphasized the need for residents to stay at home and practice social distancing as the number of local cases surpassed 500 today.County health...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.