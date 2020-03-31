Quarantined in Coronado: Music & Movement Classes for Preschoolers

Until a a few months ago I was a Coronado resident for nine years. I have taught music classes at the preschool in town and I’ve been involved in the tennis community here. During this time of shelter-in-place, I am providing 20-minute preschool music and movement classes to offer a small reprieve for families of young children. This is not a money-maker, just a service I’m providing. I’m not a doctor or toilet paper manufacturer, but I can sing and entertain young children.

Here is the link to my YouTube class #1:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MyKstRBmDrI

I have posted three so far and plan to post one per week on my YouTube channel.

Have a bird-singing, sun-shining day!

Katie Brady

Music and Movement for Children

https://katiebradythemusiclady.com/