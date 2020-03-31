Quarantined in Coronado: Escape Into a Favorite Classic or New Book

Growing up much of my young life without television made me an avid reader. Trips to the library were my weekly highlight and I often read my favorites over and over again. My happy place is in an independent bookstore where the clerks have penned a brief description of why they like a certain book. I often times find generic online descriptions don’t really match the reality of the story, I want to know the real deal before delving into a book. I prefer personal recommendations rather than blindly picking something off the New York Times Bestseller list. Many people are big fans of Oprah’s Book Club picks, but I must admit I am not. Selections by Jenna Bush Hager for the Today Book Club or Reese Witherspoon for her Hello Sunshine Book Club are generally more to my liking, although I have found my all-time favorite books through friends. I have been in a small amazing book club for more than a decade and while I have not loved every book we have read, I appreciate having my literary horizons expanded to new book genres I would not normally pick.

While the world is currently in pause mode, you may have a few extra moments and want to reread an old classic or try something new. I asked the Friends of the Library ladies and gentlemen and my book club friends for their top recommendations in the hope of opening up your reading horizons and giving you an enjoyable escape. And while I prefer to hold a real paper book, I also own a kindle to read on trips and now use in quarantine. I always keep a list of sample books available for when I am in search of the next great read. You don’t have to be a bibliophile to enjoy a good book.

Let’s start with Non-Fiction and Memoirs ~

and by Gregory Boyle come highly recommended by all my friends who read them, Carolyn says “Love and trust brought to the gangs of Los Angeles by a priest. Stories from his heart about tragedy and redemption, written with humor and inspiration. My go-to book when I need to be reminded of the far-reaching effects of kindness.” Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown has been around for a few years and is an inspiring read and interesting angle of World War II for both men and women. “Loved this book because the underdog wins! The author wrote with great detail, one could smell the wood as it was honed to perfection and feel the cold sea as the boys practiced in the early morning to realize their dream of a lifetime,” comments Carolyn.

by Robert Price comes highly recommended by Marsi, who comments “I grew up in San Diego and my family always shopped at a nearby Fed Mart. Sol Price revolutionized large warehouse store shopping and brought lower prices for the consumer to many cities in the U.S. and Mexico. He was also a philanthropist who has had a lasting impact on our region.” There are a lot of great Coronado authors and connected stories including Eva’s Story by Eva Schloss, who recently presented her harrowing holocaust tale here. Don’t forget about the 2020 Coronado Community Read The Library Book and Crown City by the Sea by local Jennifer M. Franks. I know there are many more and I encourage you to email me so we can share a complete list with the community. Feel free to send me any book recommendations you have because these are just a few and the list is endless.

Moving on to Fiction, Science Fiction, Military, and Other Genre ~

by Ryan Holiday is recommended by Jim as “a practical how-to guide on how to deal with adversity based in stoic philosophy (Marcus Aurelius, Epictetus, Seneca, and others).” Finishing up with the classics, Marsi always recommends Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen. She says “In high school and college I read classics by American (Hemingway, Fitzgerald) and British authors (Bronte, Dickens), but did not read Jane Austen until I was 40 and became a big fan. Her writing is witty, the women are mostly strong and independent, and stories include biting social commentary about marriage for social standing rather than love.” There have been several good movies made of Austen’s books.

When this quarantine is over and we can once again go out and about, I encourage everyone to visit the Friends of the Library Second Hand Prose book shop behind the library on D Avenue. This cozy shop is run by volunteers and chock full of books of every genre for kids to seniors. The best part is that all proceeds go to benefit our incredible Coronado Public Library, which offers a comprehensive array of services for everyone in the community. Stay tuned for the book event of the year when the Friends of the Library reschedules their 50th annual Book Fair which usually boasts a selection of more than 20,000 books for sale.