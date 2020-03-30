Quarantined in Coronado: Walking in Coronado

Submitted by B. Trottier

My wife and I are both over 60, active, and love to walk around Coronado. We do not consider ourselves necessarily brave (though we did take our boat to Mexico in 2013 and survived 2 hurricanes at anchor). We walk for pleasure and for health. Recently, however, the streets of Coronado have become a gauntlet. Trying to observe the 6’ separation from others, we are constantly looking for the road less traveled.

Before the governor restricted everyone’s movements, seniors were asked to observe the social distancing now required of everyone. As a senior who recently had a heart attack, I am extra careful to be cautious. Last week we were walking to the center for culture on the island, the Coronado Library. Heading up the side streets, we still had to jump out into the roadway, cross alleys and change routes to avoid those who do not share the need to be 6’ away. My wife called our walks during this time “low-impact parkour.” After the governor’s proclamation, we’ve notice that at least other seniors are keeping the distance.

Yesterday we were almost run down by a 20 something male jogging up our backsides. We were just able to leap aside before he bowled us over. My leap took my heart rate past the 125 max my cardio team wanted, but, hey, no symptoms means a win.

I guess it is hard for the young and healthy to know what could be the future for many of us. Perhaps the blog post below might enlighten them and allow more understanding for us all. May none of us suffer in this crisis. May we all find respect for our country, our state, and our city from the deeds we do for others.

https://medium.com/@juliael84791135/this-isnt-a-normal-flu-i-m-in-week-two-of-coronavirus-3a87657bc8cb

Respectfully,

B Trottier