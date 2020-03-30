COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Monday, March 30, 2020

Update: Coronado Bridge Now Open in Both Directions
Update: Coronado Bridge Now Open in Both Directions

By Managing Editor

As of 1:23pm the bridge is open in both directions.

At 9:47am Coronado Police Department sent out a Nixle alert that both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the San Diego-Coronado Bridge were closed due to police activity. CPD followed up with another alert at 10:26am that the bridge would be closed for an unknown duration.

Access Coronado Bridge cameras:

1. Click this website: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/
2. Select the OPTIONS dropdown and click “cameras” box
3. Drag map to San Diego / Coronado
4. Use the ‘+’ sign to zoom in closer to Coronado

San Diego Coronado Bridge

-----
