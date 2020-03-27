Friday, March 27, 2020
The Henry Promotions – Order Online for 35% Off Your Order

By Managing Editor

The Henry Coronado:

  • Current Promotions:
    • 35% off all pick up, curbside pick-up and delivery orders when you order online (with code: FRC35), in-store or over the phone.
    • 50% off all retail beer and wine with food purchase to go
  • We have also partnered with DoorDash to offer $0 delivery fees on all orders of $15 or more at each location through March 31st (guests can also request a contact-free delivery within the checkout to support social distancing)
#TakeOutForTeams: 

  • In order to provide support for our team members that were financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis we have launched a GoFundMe to help raise funds. We teamed up with Upward Projects (another local Arizona restaurant group) to help our hospitality workers during this challenging and unprecedented time à #TakeOutForTeams
  • There are two ways guests can support the teams:
    • All tips and donations on takeout orders from our restaurants will go to fund the relief of our furloughed employees
    • We created a Fox Restaurant Concepts’ Team Relief GoFundMe with a goal of raising $250,000 and Sam Fox (our founder and CEO) is personally committed to matching donations himself, up to $250,000!
  • We are asking and inviting other local restaurants and businesses to join our #TakeOutForTeams coalition by emailing Emily@RestaurantStrong.com for instructions and additional support.

 

