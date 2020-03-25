Child Development Center Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19 at NASNI

A civilian employee at the Naval Air Station North Island Child Development Center (CDC) tested positive on March 22 for Coronavirus (COVID-19). Navy leadership was notified on March 23. The individual is currently at home taking proper precautions consistent with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The individual has been at home since Mar 11. NBC Public Health Emergency Officer (PHEO) conducted a thorough contact investigation to determine whether any staff or children may have been in close contact with the employee and possibly exposed. After careful review of the case and taking into account the employee’s 14-day absence from the facility, the fact that no children or employees have shown any COVID-19 like symptoms and the thoroughly extensive daily sanitation standards practiced by the staff, it was deemed safe to continue operations at the NASNI CDC.