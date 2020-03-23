Quarantined in Coronado: Staying Positive While Pregnant

So, not to brag, but I was killing 2020. Truly living my best life. I am a newlywed, I have a job I’ve been at for a few years now that I love, I am writing on the side (can you believe I get paid to go to the movies!), I finally committed to a consistent gym routine (shout out to Sweat Equity), and I just found out I am pregnant! This was going to be my year, no ifs ands or buts. Then Covid-19 hit. But guess what, I am just going to have to work a little harder to still make this my year.

I started working from home on Monday, March 16th, which I feel very fortunate to be able to do. The pregnancy elevates me to an “at risk” category. Even though I was in a small office before, I feel more comfortable limiting my interactions as much as possible. This is my first pregnancy so I thought all those extra prenatal vitamins would be helping me out, but no, apparently Baby Burns is sucking my nutrients dry!

My day to day, I used to walk a half mile to work in the morning, that same walk back home to make lunch, back to work and back home. Now I take my dog on a walk in the morning, one on my “lunch,” and one after work to keep up the movement. While Sweat Equity has been great at doing classes online, I definitely miss the in person motivation. My dog, however, is a fan of this new routine.

My husband is at home with me most of the time. He had started trade school a couple weeks ago during the day and was managing Nado Gelato at night. Now, his schooling is on pause so he is around me the majority of time that I am working. Knowing about my risk with Covid-19 he has been the one who has gone to Vons, Boneys, Smart and Final, anything we need, he takes one for the team to get. He even picked up Garage Buona Forchetta for us the other night because we have been looking so forward to trying it!

The biggest blessing I have had is my sister home for spring break. She attends CalPoly SLO and had European travel planned. Now she has an extra week that she is home. With CalPoly transitioning to online for spring quarter, it’s up in the air when she will go back. This means she will be home for my gender reveal. I was not planning on having a gender reveal before, but now a little celebration is something to look forward to. We are planning a mini one with my parents, sister, and husband. I will definitely be FaceTiming in any friends and family who want to be part of it while keeping my in-person bubble limited to the four people I have already been around.

My biggest worry is definitely about having a different pregnancy experience than the one I have been looking forward to. Thankfully, my first doctor’s appointment was before, and my mom and husband were able to come with me to see a photo and hear the heartbeat. From here until after, my doctor has advised that I come to my appointments alone. Many hospitals have stated that only ONE person can be in the delivery room with you. Other hospitals saying that you cannot have ANYONE with you. I just hope that this will be over before it comes to that time for me.

But mostly I just feel thankful. I feel thankful for my health. Thankful that my parents also live on this island so we can go on walks together. Thankful for Coronado Times sharing stories and connecting the community! It’s amazing to see restaurants go outside their normal routine and get creative- shout out to High Tide for the make your own pizza setup! Also businesses like Coronado Battle Axe that are still open by appointment so you and your quarantine bubble can still have some smashing fun. Also loving Casey Tanaka’s Tanaka Eateries Sports Network (TESN) for the 2020 Coronado Eateries Tournament. Click on his surveys in a number of Coronado Facebook groups to vote!

It’s easy to get wrapped up in the fear of the unknown, but it doesn’t help. Find your quarantine people bubble, get some Vitamin D, create a new routine, make a baby, just try to live your best life regardless!

