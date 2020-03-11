Bluewater Boathouse Makes it Easy to Get Your Irish On March 17

Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill is rolling out the St. Patrick’s Day specials to make it easy for seafood fans to get into the Irish spirit on March 17.

Selected savings on Irish-inspired food and drink are being offered as Bluewater will serve Corned Beef and Cabbage with Boiled Potatoes for $16.95 and pints of High Spot Draft Beer (Blonde, Ale or IPA) for $5 all day long on March 17.

In addition, Bluewater will offer its famous Beer Battered Fish & Chips plus a cup of housemade Seafood Chowder for just $20 – representing a savings of $6.50 off the combined menu price of $26.50.

Please note the special prices are good only on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

For menu and operating hours, go to www.bluewatergrill.com.