Coronado Schools Foundation Telethon Slated for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Coronado students and teachers will star in the 33rd annual Coronado Schools Foundation Telethon on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 5 to 9 pm at the Coronado High School Theatre. The popular Game Show theme is back again this year, with four different games pitting students against teachers – Wheel of Fortunes, The Prices is Almost Right, Triton Trivia, and Islander Feud.

“Our Coronado students will be the stars of the annual Telethon on March 18, 2020,” announces Jeanmarie Bond, CEO & President of CSF. Proceeds from Telethon fund the STEM and Arts Pathway programs serving students enrolled in Coronado Unified schools.Added this year is an ingenious contest called “Schooled It!” where teachers vie for first prize in creating a professionally decorated Buzzby Cake. Coronado’s own Melissa d’Arabian, a New York Times bestselling author and TV celebrity chef, hosts this comical competition that was filmed by students enrolled in the KCMS Broadcasting Class at the middle school. “As a parent with three daughters enrolled in Coronado schools, I am so appreciative of the enrichment programs CSF provides for our kids,” notes Melissa d’Arabian. “All of this is made possible by the generosity of our amazing community of donors.”

Presenting Sponsor for Telethon is Swinerton and Swinerton Renewable Energy, highly visible in our community because of the $125 million Hotel Del Coronado renovation project. Other sponsors include Producing Partner Mullins Orthodontics and Golf Cart Opportunity Sponsor Willis Allen Real Estate of Coronado. Block Partners for each of the hours include the Hotel Del Coronado, Buona Forchetta, Alan Kinzel from Douglas Elliman Realty, and Dr. Natalie Bailey from Advanced Dentistry in Coronado.

Underwriting Partners for the production are la mer on Orange Avenue, Spiro’s Greek Café, the Chisholm Mickel Team from Berkshire Hathaway, Clayton’s Coffee Shop, CMG Mortgage, Nicolls Design, Navy Federal Credit Union, and Blue Bridge Hospitality. Professionals from Finest City Entertainment will produce and broadcast the show, with dozens of CMS and CHS students working the lights, cameras, sound, and stage.

Tania Luviano, a well known TV personality and Latina.Mom founder, is the Master of Ceremonies again this year. Hosts of the school site game shows are Mayor Richard Bailey, CMG Mortgage Branch Manager Kory Kavanewsky, and CHS Biology teacher Brad Couture.

The winning ticket for a brand new Forester Six Passenger Electric Golf Cart will be announced during the broadcast. Anyone donating $365 is entered to win a shiny new Holland’s Bicycle’s bike, and donors of $500 or more have the opportunity to win a state-of-the-art surfboard from Emerald City.

Performances and phone bank run from 5 to 9 pm in the Coronado High School Theater, and each hour spotlights a different CUSD campus. Be there in person, or watch live on Coronado TV channel 19 (Spectrum) or 99 (AT&T) or catch the live stream on csfskids.org. Visit csfkids.org/telethon for details or contact Jennifer Stein to volunteer: 619-437-8059, ext. 5 or via e-mail, Jennifer@csfkids.org.

If you can’t tune in the evening of March 18th, visit csfkids.org to donate any time. Don’t forget to vote for your school. Most participation wins an all school ice cream party!

Silver Strand Elementary: csfkids.org/ss

Village Elementary: csfkids.org/ve

Coronado Middle School: csfkids.org/cms

Coronado High School: csfkids.org/chs