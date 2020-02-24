Real Estate: Sunset Park Vacation Rental (Ocean View)

Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.



Coronado beach house with white water ocean views to waterfront living! Located at 221 Ocean Drive, this luxurious home has 5 bedrooms home and an additional guest house. Main house has gourmet kitchen w/ accordion doors opening to outdoor patio with fireplace, spa and yard. Kitchen includes marble peninsula & custom island, & cherry wood floors. Upstairs entertainment room opens to outdoor deck with expansive ocean and park views. View all photos here.

Beautifully designed throughout. Panoramic views of Coronado’s North Beach and Sunset park. Carrera counters in kitchen, custom island and large dining area. Paneled dining room with french doors currently serves as an office. Upstairs entertaining room with surround sound opens to ocean view deck.

Available 7/1 to 8/15 for $35,000 per month.

