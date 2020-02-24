CHS Competitive Cheer Defends JAMZ Nationals Title

By
Alyssa K. Burns
-
Photo Courtesy of Larry Anderson After 1st Place Win
Congratulations to the CHS competitive cheer team who are JAMZ National Championship 2020 national champions! The National Championship took place in Las Vegas, Nevada this past weekend and CHS competitive cheer successfully defended last year’s national championship.

This is the second year in a row as JAMZ national champions and it is the second year under head coach Casey Popp. Of the competition team this year, Coach Casey shares, “The athletes were challenged in many ways this year. Cheer can have its bumps and bruises and we were definitely bit this year. Through the journey some felt it maybe wouldn’t work out or other things became more important this season and [they] quit the team. But, in spite of all these obstacles, the athletes pulled together, reinvested and were paid off with their second National title.”

Photo Courtesy of Casey Popp, Cheer Coach

Coach Casey adds, “In just two years these kids have dedicated themselves to our sport and made themselves a nationally recognized program. It is still a process introducing such a competitive curriculum but most have grabbed on with both hands and thrived.”

Congratulations again to the CHS Cheer Competition Team!

 

-----
Breaking Coronado News >> SUBSCRIBE

Avatar
Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa is a graduate of Coronado High School and was in the founding broadcast journalism class at CHS. She earned her BA in Communication from CSU East Bay and completed her MBA from CSU San Marcos. Her passion for writing and interest in the behind the scenes of business, leads her to write frequently about Coronado businesses. You can find Alyssa walking around the ferry landing with her husband and shih-tzu terrier or enjoying a cup of coffee at one of Coronado's favorite cafes.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR