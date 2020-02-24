CHS Competitive Cheer Defends JAMZ Nationals Title

Congratulations to the CHS competitive cheer team who are JAMZ National Championship 2020 national champions! The National Championship took place in Las Vegas, Nevada this past weekend and CHS competitive cheer successfully defended last year’s national championship

This is the second year in a row as JAMZ national champions and it is the second year under head coach Casey Popp. Of the competition team this year, Coach Casey shares, “The athletes were challenged in many ways this year. Cheer can have its bumps and bruises and we were definitely bit this year. Through the journey some felt it maybe wouldn’t work out or other things became more important this season and [they] quit the team. But, in spite of all these obstacles, the athletes pulled together, reinvested and were paid off with their second National title.”