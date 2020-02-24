CHS Competitive Cheer Defends JAMZ Nationals Title

This is the second year in a row as JAMZ national champions and it is the second year under head coach Casey Popp. Of the competition team this year, Coach Casey shares, “The athletes were challenged in many ways this year. Cheer can have its bumps and bruises and we were definitely bit this year. Through the journey some felt it maybe wouldn’t work out or other things became more important this season and [they] quit the team. But, in spite of all these obstacles, the athletes pulled together, reinvested and were paid off with their second National title.”
Coach Casey adds, “In just two years these kids have dedicated themselves to our sport and made themselves a nationally recognized program. It is still a process introducing such a competitive curriculum but most have grabbed on with both hands and thrived.”
Congratulations again to the CHS Cheer Competition Team!
