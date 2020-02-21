City Manager’s Weekly Update – February 21, 2020

Would you like to help the City plant a tree on Arbor Day? Find out where, when and what to wear in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also find out about the City Council’s mid-year budget adjustments; the kick-off to the 2020 Coronado Community Read; organic waste recycling changes ahead; the Library as ballot drop-off site; a new Spreckels Gallery exhibition; and the completion of a sand placement project along the Silver Strand.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

