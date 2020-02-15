Chamber and CREA Request Urgent Action from Coronado Residents

Dear Coronado Businesses and Residents,

Your grassroots feedback is needed TODAY (or by the end of the day Tuesday, February 18) on this topic.

The 2020 Coronado Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority released the Draft Environmental Impact Report related to the creation of the Naval Air Station North Island Draft Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan.

This proposed Plan will restrict how more than 1,000 existing residential units and commercial properties in Coronado can be modified in the future.

If adopted, the Compatibility Plan would impose new development restrictions on properties located in the Clear Zone, Accident Potential Zone I, and Accident Potential Zone II, including new limits on density, allowable land uses, a prohibition of new subdivisions, and requirements for noise attenuation measures in new construction.

The Airport Authority is accepting comments through Feb. 18. At the direction of the City Council, the City is submitting its formal comment letter with specific objections. A copy of the City’s letter is available as part of the Feb. 18, 2020, City Council agenda, starting on page 119.

Send in your own comments to the airport authority at alucpcomments@san.org.

Read the city’s key points regarding the flaws in the report.

Below is a map showing the area in Coronado which would be directly affected.

Sincerely,

Sue Gillingham

Executive Director

Coronado Chamber of Commerce

sue@coronadochamber.com

Letter from Coronado Real Estate Association

The City of Coronado is asking for the community to voice their objection to the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan (ALUCP). If adopted, the plan could pose development restrictions on existing residential and commercial units within Coronado which threatens the overall economic health of our community and property rights for approximately 1,000 home owners.

In 1970 the State of California mandated that each county create an Airport Land Use Commission with the authority to adopt ALUCPs. The ALUCP is a guidance document to manage land uses in the vicinity of airports to promote compatibility with operations. By State law, once an ALUCP is adopted, affected local agencies must modify, as applicable, their general/master plan and zoning code to be consistent with the ALUCP

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority (SDCRAA) is an independent agency charged with managing the day-to-day operations of San Diego International Airport and addressing regional air transportation issues. This board will be deciding whether or not to implement the ALUCP.

The guidelines that the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority (SDCRAA) must follow in preparing the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan (ALUCP) require that the plan only apply to undeveloped land that is currently not in conflict with the airport. The SDCRAA’s plan is based on the premise that Coronado is encroaching into NASNI. However, Coronado is built out and was incorporated prior to the establishment of NASNI. Coronado has land uses existing decades before North Island was built. Therefore, the premise that Coronado is encroaching into North Island is a misinterpretation by the Airport Authority.

SDCRAA’s limited scope to plan for undeveloped areas with incompatible uses for an airport zone does not apply to Coronado.

We are asking the community to either:

1) Send in your own objection letter to the airport authority at alucpcomments@san.org

or

2) Click the following link and add your name to a form letter which will be sent to the airport authority: https://coronadocommunity.wufoo.com/forms/x501gvw1k3trtq/

Comments are due by Feb 18. Please spread the word!

Coronado Real Estate Association

Related: Key Points: The 2020 Coronado Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan

Learn more at the February 18, 2020 City Council meeting, 4pm at Council Chambers, 1825 Strand Way.