Planning Commission Approves Chipotle and Villa Capri Hotel

The City of Coronado Planning Commission met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday afternoon. On the agenda were two items related to businesses near the Hotel Del.

Villa Capri

First up was the Villa Capri Hotel Replacement Project at 1417 Orange Ave. A staff report detailed that the project includes a four story hotel to include a ground floor lobby and courtyard, parking for 22 vehicles (to include underground parking and a vehicle elevator), and an approximately 2000 sq ft rooftop bar and restaurant. Issues discussed included the number of parking spaces (for employees and staff as well as hotel guests and restaurant/bar customers), the four-story height of the structure with regard to views for the surrounding area, and the placement of the historic and iconic neon signs. After questions and answers and discussion, a motion was made to recommend city council approve the special use permit, parking plan, coastal development permit, and a mitigated negative declaration. The motion passed with four affirmative votes and one no.

Related article: J Street Hospitality Unveils Plans for Villa Capri Hotel.

Chipotle

A staff report was presented on the replacement of an existing formula fast food restaurant (La Salsa) with a new formula fast food restaurant (Chipotle) at 1360 Orange Ave and the need for a minor special use permit MSUP for a pedestrian pick up window and a coastal development permit. Issues discussed included the busy corner directly across the street from the historic Hotel Del, the increase in foot traffic that the pick-up window would bring, and the potential for increased trash in the area. It was clarified that the pick-up window is not for orders or payments, those are done in advance through an app and pedestrian flow will be steady with customers at the window for approximate 20 seconds. A motion to approve the development permit was approved by a vote of three to two.

Related article: Chipotle Coming to Coronado?