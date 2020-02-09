Souper Sunday Success and Thank You

By
Managing Editor
-
Submitted image

On Super Bowl Sunday 2020, members of Coronado high and middle schools’ Junior Optimist Clubs were busy knocking on doors in Coronado where they were greeted with the community wanting to help out by donating non-perishable food items as part of the Souper Bowl of Caring. Souper Bowl of CaringThis campaign started mid January when the collections began and ended on Sunday, February 2nd with 1480 items! All items went to the Southern Baptist Church of Coronado’s food pantry. A big thank you to the Optimist Club of Coronado, our partners Sweat Equity and Coronado Beauty Lounge and all the generous people of Coronado.

 

 

Writers Wanted >> APPLY TODAY
Breaking Coronado News >> SUBSCRIBE

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR