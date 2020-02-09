Souper Sunday Success and Thank You

On Super Bowl Sunday 2020, members of Coronado high and middle schools’ Junior Optimist Clubs were busy knocking on doors in Coronado where they were greeted with the community wanting to help out by donating non-perishable food items as part of the Souper Bowl of Caring. This campaign started mid January when the collections began and ended on Sunday, February 2nd with 1480 items! All items went to the Southern Baptist Church of Coronado’s food pantry. A big thank you to the Optimist Club of Coronado, our partners Sweat Equity and Coronado Beauty Lounge and all the generous people of Coronado.