Super Bowl DUI Patrols

No matter who you’re rooting for on Super Bowl Sunday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind everyone about the dangers of impaired driving.

Watch for increased DUI patrols by deputies across the county beginning on Sunday, February 2nd at 3:00 p.m. and lasting through 5:00 a.m. the following day. There will also be a DUI Checkpoint in the City of Vista on Friday, January 31st from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Remember: impaired driving doesn’t just refer to alcohol. It can also include marijuana and prescription drugs.

“Impaired driving can have tragic consequences,” said Sheriff Bill Gore. “If you are caught driving under the influence, you will go to jail.”

In 2019, 9,180 people were arrested for impaired driving by the Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies in San Diego County. Of those arrests, 1,302 were made by Sheriff’s Deputies. During Super Bowl Sunday 2019, 27 people were arrested by the Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies in San Diego County for impaired driving.

The Sheriff’s Department has these tips for a safe Super Bowl Sunday:

• Plan a safe way home before the game begins

• Before drinking, designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home

• If you’re impaired, use a taxi, ride sharing service, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation

• If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 9-1-1 immediately

Funding for the Super Bowl DUI enforcement program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department