Coronado Library Offers Automatic Renewals

For those who never seem to have enough time to read a library book before the lending period ends, the Coronado Library has introduced Auto Renewals. Launched this month, any book now checked out from the Library will automatically renew twice as long as another patron has not placed a reserve on the item. From January 2 on, library patrons will receive an email three days before the original due date with a “due date update.” The email will either give you a new, extended due date, or let you know the item is still due in three days if there are restrictions on the item or if it was reserved. Items will renew for as long as the original checkout period. Patrons can log into their account within three days of the original expiration date to see if their items have automatically renewed. The move reduces the threat of fines and gives readers more time to enjoy their books.