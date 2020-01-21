CHS All Academic Teams and Section Scholar Athletes Announced

The following Coronado High School teams were selected as South County’s All Academic teams. Teams are chosen by having the highest average unweighted grade point average for the fall grading period. In addition to the team recognition, the junior or senior with the highest cumulative weighted GPA is selected as the Section Scholar Athlete.
- Girls Volleyball – Avg GPA 3.59
Section Scholar Athlete: Lauren O’Donnell-Griffin
- Girls Cross Country – Avg GPA 3.74
Section Scholar Athletes: Jessica Ehret, Sofia Van Arsdale and Abigail Hundley
- Boys Cross Country – Avg GPA 3.56
Section Scholar Athlete: Cole Mullins
- Boys Waterpolo – Avg GPA 3.56
Section Scholar Athlete: Teddy Oliver
- Girls Golf – Avg GPA 3.7
Section Scholar Athlete: Samantha Lorr
Congratulations Islanders!
