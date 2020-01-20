Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan Documents Available for Review

The San Diego County Airport Authority has released a Draft Environmental Impact Report for the Naval Air Station North Island Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan. It is available for public review. The proposed Plan has implications for more than 1,000 existing residential units in Coronado that will impact how your property can be developed in the future. If adopted, new development restrictions would be imposed on properties located in certain airport zones, including land uses and density, to name a few. Both the draft environmental report and the Compatibility Plan are available for public review through Feb. 7. There are review copies at City Hall and the Library. Here are the links to the documents:

Notice sent to affected property owners: