Requesting Golf Course Modernization Project as an Advisory Measure

Submitted by Daron A. Case, Esq.

Honorable Mayor & Council,

Attached is an agenda item request form asking that the Mayor or any Councilmember please utilize Council Policy #2 to agendize a discussion to have City Council present the Golf Course Modernization Project (GCMP) to voters as an “advisory measure” similar to Prop H (tunnel project) in 2010.

https://ballotpedia.org/City_of_Coronodo_Traffic_Tunnel_Advisory_Vote,_Measure_H_(June_2010)

http://www.smartvoter.org/2010/06/08/ca/sd/prop/H/

Many parallels may be made between the tunnel project and GCMP… citizens have many concerns including the fiscal prudence of the GCMP that is currently estimated to cost ~$30M of public funds and projected to operate an an annual deficit for decades. It is unclear whether a majority of your constituents support this project, but in recent polling at the Coronado Electorate social media group, 90% of polling participants would like City Council to present the GCMP to voters as an advisory measure.

Please reply to confirm receipt of this agenda item request form, and as a courtesy please let me know whether the Mayor or any Councilmember may utilize Council Policy #2 to agendize a discussion of this topic at your earliest convenience, but no later than the end of next week. If City Council does not present the GCMP to voters as an advisory measure, then citizens will circulate a referendum petition to get this topic on the ballot, and the GCMP will likely be a deciding issue for voters in the upcoming 2020 City Council election. A majority of Council is up for re-election in 2020. You could remove the GCMP as a deciding factor for the City Council election by presenting it to voters as an advisory measure.

Thank you in advance for your time and consideration.

Best,

Daron A. Case, Esq.