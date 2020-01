A Coronado Police Officer on routine patrol this morning at 5:15 am found a boat on Central Beach and CPD called Border Patrol. According to Border Patrol Agent Theron Francisco, after being alerted by CPD that a Panga [boat] had washed ashore near the 900 block of Ocean Boulevard, Border Patrol agents responded to the area to investigate. Francisco stated that there are no arrests at this time.

