Best Hair Cuts for 2020 – How to Freshen up Your Look for the New Year

How to Freshen up your Look for the New Year:

The Blunt Bob

This trending cut is perfect to freshen up your look for the New Year. The Blunt Bob is a beautifully chic cut known for its clean and technical lines that can be customized to any face shape.

The Shag

This cut works with any texture and length of hair. The Shag is a fun way to extenuate your natural texture and curl. If you’ve been thinking of adding bangs to your look – this is the perfect cut to pair them with!

Super Long Hair

If short hair isn’t for you, super long and sexy hair will never go out of style. Long hair can be worn stick straight giving you an ultra sleek look or for a more bomb-shell style you can add curls to it.

If you want to take your hair to new lengths, consult with your stylists about easy to maintain Hair Extension. Coronado Bliss Salon offers professional hair extensions up to 20″.

Every Coronado Bliss Service includes a style-coaching session and personalized product prescription that makes it easy to maintain your style at home.

Coronado Bliss Salon has been locally owned for nine years and offers the Full Aveda Product Line, as well as Deva Curl Products – a specialty line for Curly Hair.

