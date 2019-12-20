City Manager’s Weekly Update – Dec. 20, 2019

Coronado has some roadwork going on around town. Find out how much longer the slurry seal and the medians work will go on in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also find out about Coronado’s holiday events leading up to Christmas and New Year’s Day; the City’s annual Comprehensive Annual Financial Report; new federal funding for border pollution; the Coastal Campus sewer main work that will require a detour along the Bayshore Bikeway; and June and Cash, this week’s Pets of the Week. The City will take a two-week holiday break and the Weekly Update will resume Jan. 10.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.