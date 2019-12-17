“Parasite” is a Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing

There’s something about watching a thriller and then coming home to any empty house (not counting my 20 pound terrier) that puts me on edge. So this review is brought to you by me, blasting Beyoncé. Similar to the recent release, Pain and Glory, this movie requires the reading of subtitles so bring your glasses! The film starts out more like a comedy than the anticipated thriller. So-dam Park as Kim Ki-jung delivers a similar humor to applause worthy Awkwafina in The Farewell. When the upstairs neighbor puts a password on the internet in the first scene, Kim Ki-jung responds, “F*ck, then we can’t get WhatsApp!” Later when she finds herself alone in a car with a male chauffeur who is pushy to drop her off at home, she drops the cool, “I have a boyfriend” lie women know too well. So-dam Park will certainly be an actress to watch.

The story follows a family of four and the plot for the first hour is consistent and well executed. One at a time, the underprivileged family finds an in working for a wealthy family. Just as this family is a wolf in sheep’s clothing, entering into the wealthy family’s life under false pretenses, the movie can also be considered to do the same. Just when you think you know where it is going and are following the comedy, it takes a dark turn.

Movie-viewer Kelly, who typically prefers the lighthearted films, gave the comedy/thriller a chance. “I thought it was going to be more scary horror, so I liked this better. However, you had no one to root for. The positive I take for the meaning is to have more empathy for those around you.” Kelly will likely return home and flip on the Hallmark channel, but if you are a thrill seeker, this is one to see.

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Thriller

Run Time: 2 hours and 12 minutes

Directors: Bong Joon Ho

Actors: Kang-ho Song, Sun-kyun Lee, Yeo-jeong Jo

Rating: Rated R for language, some violence and sexual content

Fun Fact: This is the biggest Korean box office hit of all time in Indonesia, with approx. 500,000 audiences (as of July 28, 2019).