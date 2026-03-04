Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Military

Navy establishes first west coast information warfare squadron in Coronado

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
US Navy Vice Adm. Michael Vernazza, commander, Naval Information Forces, gives a speech at the Information Warfare Squadron (IWRON) 9 assumption of command ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Feb. 27, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ray McCann.)

The Navy’s second information warfare squadron of its kind will be based in Coronado, according to the Department of Defense.

The new squadron continues a paradigm shift in how the Navy operationalizes Information Warfare (IW) and, the military says, will provide an advantage to carrier strike groups. Information Warfare Squadron (IWRON) Nine was established Feb. 27.

In December 2025, the military piloted a similar squadron, IWRON Two, on the east coast.

“This is a pivotal moment in our journey to operationalize Information Warfare,” said Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, commander, Naval Information Forces in a statement. “Why are we doing this? The answer is simple: the proliferation of technology and the global evolution of threats is not standing still. The pacing threats we face are increasingly complex, sophisticated, and integrated. They understand the power of information, and they are actively seeking to exploit our vulnerabilities from seabed to space. To maintain our warfighting edge, we must think, act, and operate differently. We must evolve.”

IWRON squadrons will deliver both offensive and defensive information warfare on behalf of the Strike Group Commander.

“The IWRON construct, modeled on the proven successes of our Air Wings and Destroyer Squadrons, is a revolution in command and control,” Vernazza said. “It streamlines the chain of command, aligns warfare commander authorities, and consolidates responsibilities under a single, accountable commander. This isn’t about bureaucracy; it’s about speed, agility, and decisive action in the face of evolving threats.”

Capt. Edward McLellan assumed command of IWRON Nine.

“In order to meet the challenges of the contemporary and future combat environment, we will train as an integrated team,” McLellan said in a statement. “We will execute tasks supporting all of the warfare commanders, and will in turn leverage the combined strength of the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group team.”

According to his biography, Capt. McLellan’s most recently served as Deputy MOC Director for Information Warfare, U.S. 3rd Fleet. During his operational tours he supported Operations Vigilant Shield, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, Inherent Resolve, Freedom’s Sentinel, Final Countdown, and Joint Task Force Katrina.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Island Film Festival unveils 2026 branding; badges now on sale; screenwriting competition open

Military

US denies Iranian claim of missile strike on Coronado-based carrier; confirms 4 US servicemember deaths

Education

Jodi Picoult headlines 7th annual San Diego Writers Festival in Coronado

City of Coronado

City Council agenda: Parking at Nicky Rottens, gratitude to federal leaders for sewage action

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Donald F. Steuer

Obituaries

Harold “Hal” Edward Friddle, Jr. (1939-2026)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado Gives strengthens PAWS of Coronado’s support for local animals

Community News

Coronado Young Life celebrates growing impact among local middle and high school students

Obituaries

Bernard Francis Gallant (1933-2026)

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Fred E. Rose

Education

From CHS grad to Coronado mom: Why supporting CSF is my full-circle story

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Edward S. Pietrzak Jr.

More Local News

Coronado Island Film Festival unveils 2026 branding; badges now on sale; screenwriting competition open

Community News

US denies Iranian claim of missile strike on Coronado-based carrier; confirms 4 US servicemember deaths

Military

Jodi Picoult headlines 7th annual San Diego Writers Festival in Coronado

Education

City Council agenda: Parking at Nicky Rottens, gratitude to federal leaders for sewage action

City of Coronado

Harold “Hal” Edward Friddle, Jr. (1939-2026)

Obituaries

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Ruth Agnes Nienberg (1921-2025)