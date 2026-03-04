Navy establishes first west coast information warfare squadron in Coronado

The Navy’s second information warfare squadron of its kind will be based in Coronado, according to the Department of Defense.

The new squadron continues a paradigm shift in how the Navy operationalizes Information Warfare (IW) and, the military says, will provide an advantage to carrier strike groups. Information Warfare Squadron (IWRON) Nine was established Feb. 27.

In December 2025, the military piloted a similar squadron, IWRON Two, on the east coast.

“This is a pivotal moment in our journey to operationalize Information Warfare,” said Vice Adm. Mike Vernazza, commander, Naval Information Forces in a statement. “Why are we doing this? The answer is simple: the proliferation of technology and the global evolution of threats is not standing still. The pacing threats we face are increasingly complex, sophisticated, and integrated. They understand the power of information, and they are actively seeking to exploit our vulnerabilities from seabed to space. To maintain our warfighting edge, we must think, act, and operate differently. We must evolve.”

IWRON squadrons will deliver both offensive and defensive information warfare on behalf of the Strike Group Commander.

“The IWRON construct, modeled on the proven successes of our Air Wings and Destroyer Squadrons, is a revolution in command and control,” Vernazza said. “It streamlines the chain of command, aligns warfare commander authorities, and consolidates responsibilities under a single, accountable commander. This isn’t about bureaucracy; it’s about speed, agility, and decisive action in the face of evolving threats.”

Capt. Edward McLellan assumed command of IWRON Nine.

“In order to meet the challenges of the contemporary and future combat environment, we will train as an integrated team,” McLellan said in a statement. “We will execute tasks supporting all of the warfare commanders, and will in turn leverage the combined strength of the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group team.”

According to his biography, Capt. McLellan’s most recently served as Deputy MOC Director for Information Warfare, U.S. 3rd Fleet. During his operational tours he supported Operations Vigilant Shield, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, Inherent Resolve, Freedom’s Sentinel, Final Countdown, and Joint Task Force Katrina.





