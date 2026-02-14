Avenue of Heroes: Edward S. Pietrzak Jr.

Prepared by: Eddie Pietrzak (son)
CDR Edward Stanley Pietrzak, Jr. was born in 1935 in rural Pine Island, New York and graduated from Warwick High School in 1952, lettering in football, basketball, baseball, and track. He earned a business degree from Drexel in 1956, where he met his future wife of 56 years, Marilyn Murray. Immediately after graduation, “Big Ed” entered Officer Candidate School at NAS Pensacola, Florida, earning his Navy Wings of Gold.
CDR Pietrzak’s 21-year career as a naval aviator began as one of the last of the blimp pilots, flying the ZPG-3W airship with Airborne Early Warning Squadron ZP-1 at NAS Lakehurst, New Jersey. When the Navy’s “gas-bag” squadrons were disestablished in 1961, CDR Pietrzak transitioned into the S-2F Tracker (“Stoof”), joining Anti-Submarine Squadron VS-28 at NAS Quonset Point, Rhode Island. There, he patrolled the North Atlantic aboard the USS Wasp (CVS-18), searching for Soviet submarines and overseeing Gemini space-capsule recoveries.
CDR Pietrzak’s next duty station was NAS North Island, flying the E-1BTracer (“Willy Fudd” or “Stoof with a Roof”), joining All-Weather Squadron VAW-111 for a combat deployment to Vietnam aboard the USS Ticonderoga (CVA-14), leaving North Island on Dec. 28, 1967. Merry Christmas, indeed!
After returning to Coronado, Pietrzak rejoined Marilyn and their two growing boys, Eddie and Michael, serving a tour of duty at NAS Miramar on the staff of the Adversary Squadron. The Vietnam War was far away but far from over, so a second combat deployment was in store, this time aboard the USS Hancock (CVA-19) as Officer-in- Charge of his detachment of Willy Fudds, at sea for most of 1972.
CDR Pietrzak’s final billet before retiring in 1977 was as Executive Officer of Fleet Area Control Surveillance Facility at NAS North Island, a quick commute from the modest Coronado home he and Marilyn had purchased for a song in 1967.
CDR Pietrzak’s military decorations include the Bronze Star, Navy Commendation Medal with Combat “V” for Valor, Air Medal with five Gold Stars, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Gold Palm Leaf, and several other campaign medals. We honor CDR Pietrzak’s selfless sacrifice, and we remain eternally grateful for his faithful service to our nation. HUZZAH!