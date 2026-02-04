Thursday, February 5, 2026
PAWS of Coronado raises $1,000 to support Spay Day 2026 and reduce local pet overpopulation

Managing Editor
Image credit: Illustration generated using AI

In honor of Spay Day 2026, observed on February 24, PAWS of Coronado has raised $1,000 to support two local veterinary partners, helping fund five to six low-cost spay and neuter surgeries for pets in the community.

The funds will be distributed evenly, with $500 awarded to Purple Paws and $500 to Coronado Veterinary Hospital. As PAWS of Coronado does not yet have a surgical suite to provide onsite spay and neuter services, partnering with trusted local providers allows the organization to ensure these essential procedures remain accessible and affordable for local pet owners.

Spay Day is a nationwide annual event held each February to raise awareness about the importance of spaying and neutering pets to reduce overpopulation, decrease shelter intake, and improve the overall health and longevity of dogs and cats. Supporting spay and neuter services is one of the most effective ways to prevent unwanted litters and save lives.PAWS of Coronado (Pacific Animal Welfare Society of Coronado) is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of animals and the people who care for them through education, partnerships, and direct community support. By collaborating with local veterinary clinics and animal welfare organizations, PAWS focuses on prevention-based solutions that create lasting impact.

“Even a small number of spay and neuter surgeries can prevent countless future homeless animals,” said Jackie Williams, Executive Director of PAWS of Coronado. “Spay Day is about taking proactive, compassionate action and supporting our local partners who help make these services possible.”

PAWS of Coronado thanks its donors, volunteers, and community partners for helping make Spay Day 2026 meaningful for local pets and families.

For more information about PAWS of Coronado or how to support future spay and neuter initiatives, visit pawsofcoronado.org.



PAWS of Coronado

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

Firecrackers, feasts, and fresh starts: Celebrating Vietnamese New Year

Coronado Tennis Coach Joel Myers receives 2026 male coach of the year award from SDDTA

Coronado Public Library system upgrade begins February 9

County adopts ordinance requiring warrants for federal law enforcement in non-public facilities

Club Coronado: Dance club vibes, home by nine

