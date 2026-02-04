Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Coronado Woman’s Club partners with CHS senior class for second bunco fundraiser

The fundraiser takes place on Sunday, Feb. 22 from 3 to 6 pm at the Coronado VFW. Tickets are on sale now.

“We are thrilled to have Coldwell Banker West Foundation as our Venue Sponsor for our collaborative Bunco fundraising event on Sunday, Feb. 22, 3-6 pm,” said Alexia Palacios-Peters, CWC Board Member managing the event. “For the second year, the Coronado Woman’s Club will share profits with the Coronado High School class of 2026 to raise funds to defray the high costs of end-of-year school events. With the VFW on Orange Avenue as the venue, your ticket includes bunco game play, one drink ticket, a ‘grazing’ table, dessert table, and an opportunity drawing ticket. Tickets are selling fast so be sure and get your ticket soon.”

Alexia Palacio-Peters and Mandy Cohn are planning for the second collaborative Bunco Fundraiser with the CHS Class of 2026.

Tickets are available for $55 for one or $100 for two at www.purplepass.com/cwcbunco.

Sponsorships are still available, ranging from $100 to $350 for Table Topper, Dessert Table, and Drink sponsors. Your sponsorship supports local causes and the local community, while you gain valuable visibility for your business. Donations are welcome for the raffle and silent auction. Contact Julia Elassaad at 619-573-8350 if you have gift cards, experiences, hotel stays, or merchandise from local merchants.

“Coronado Woman’s Club has been serving the community since 1947 and our membership is active and growing,” added Club President Kathy Fink. We welcomed seven new members at our February meeting, with members from 29 to 102. All are welcome. We meet the first Wednesday of the month, September to June, at Stake Chophouse.”

For more information, visit our coronadowomansclub.org/.



Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

