Pilates of Coronado now open on First Street

“What started as a love for movement turned into a mission — to help others feel strong, balanced, and empowered,” says Shayna Hutchison, founder of Pilates of Coronado. The studio opens on January 12 at 1112 First Street, Suite A. Learn about Memberships & Pricing here.

From student athlete to Pilates

Shayna has spent her life honing her athleticism. “I was a division one athlete at the U of A (University of Arizona),” Shayna says. “I was a platform diver, and I have a lot of injuries from that — bulging, C5 stress fractures, everything that comes with being a competitive athlete.”

Once Shayna graduated, she began her career in online marketing and advertising at DiscoverSD.com. “I was working and living downtown and found this Pilates studio. I set up a Groupon-style deal for them. Then, I bought my own deal and did my first 10 sessions. Within those 10 sessions, I felt so much relief. I felt so much better. My posture was better, and my core felt stronger. All the injuries I had sustained that were still bothering me started feeling better. From that point forward, I was absolutely sold on Pilates. I ended up getting certified [to teach], and then started teaching there.”

Becoming a studio owner

Within a couple of years, the studio owner was ready to retire, and Shayna took on the challenge. “It fell into my lap, and I was really excited about it, but I probably wasn’t ready for it.” Shayna owned the studio with a business partner for two years before an instructor approached her to buy it. “I was going through a lot of life changes, so it was the best situation.”

After selling her first Pilates studio, Shayna switched gears. “I got out of teaching for a moment, and I was in hotel sales. Quickly, I realized how much I missed teaching. I was an athlete my whole life, and I love helping people. I love seeing people gain results and be out of pain. And I was like, What am I doing? I need to get back into fitness. So, I restarted teaching in 2017. I was teaching downtown, but I live in Coronado. I haven’t seen a studio like this, and it’s been my absolute dream to open a traditional Pilates studio here.”

From downtown to Coronado

Gearing up for her new studio, Shayna is excited. “I have so much more experience this time. I’ve had wonderful mentors from my previous studio. Sitting with it for longer has given me space to be really clear about what I want to offer here.”

When asked about the differences this time, Shayna says intentionality. “I see a huge need for it. I’ve had so many people ask me when I’m going to teach in Coronado. I’ve been able to take my time and really go slow with it, finding the right location and the right moment. This time it’s all about being intentional.”

Why Pilates

Fitness options in Coronado are bountiful, and Shayna shares why Pilates is not necessarily a replacement, but can be an enhancement. “Pilates is a great complement and a supplement to anything else that you do. I loved going to the gym, I loved doing classes, I loved running, and Pilates is the glue that holds it all together. Especially if you’re doing golf, tennis, or a one-sided sport, it really helps your alignment, prevents injuries, and keeps your core strong. It helps with posture.”

A s uccess story in overcoming chronic pain

Shayna has spent thirteen years teaching Pilates and helping others, but one of her favorite success stories is from Coronado. “One of my clients in Coronado was seeing me at my other studio. I worked with him for a year, and he had degenerative disc disease. He had complications and symptoms from a tight hamstring and had some chronic pain. I worked with him three times a week, and within the year, he was completely out of pain. His posture was better, his core was stronger, and that’s what it’s all about. He was able to get back to his regular lifting and routine in the gym, doing the things that he loved. So, we took it down to two times a week. Then we reduced it to once a week. Now we do check ins.”

“It’s been super transformative because it was debilitating for him,” she says. “He tried different outlets and so many different therapies, and nothing was working. He decided to take a chance on Pilates. Being out of pain was life-changing. People living with chronic pain, you don’t know what it’s like until you actually have it. Being out of it can bring someone’s life back. That was really exciting to see and hear.”

Pilates of Coronado class structure and first time experience

Pilates of Coronado has three different class options: small group, duet, and private. “For someone who’s brand new to Pilates, I recommend a private class,” said Shayna. “It’s a good way to familiarize themselves with the machine and the Pilates lingo. You move slowly and understand how the machine works. I recommend starting with one or four pack private classes, and then they can choose to stay in that or, if they’re ready, move into group classes.”

With six signature class styles, Pilates of Coronado studio ensures you get a well-rounded practice that supports strength, improves mobility and flexibility, boosts cardiovascular health, restores balance, and brings more joy into your movement.

The group classes are capped at five people. “I’ve chosen a small group because with Pilates, it’s all about form and the technique. I really want to hone in on the personalized, individualized attention where clients are known, by name, by body, by story. Our studio is intimate, uplifting, and community-driven. People don’t just show up to work out. They show up to feel supported.”

Pilates is for everyone

The most common myth Shayna hears is that Pilates is only for fit people. “You see a lot of things on the internet, on Instagram, that Pilates is only for athletic people, and you have to be flexible or mobile, and it’s completely the opposite. You can have none of those things and start Pilates. The foundation of Pilates is to create those things. It’s about longevity and quality of life. No matter where you are in your fitness journey, an absolute beginner, coming out of an injury, postpartum, it really is for everybody.”

Coronado partnership

Coronado is Shayna’s home. It’s where her husband grew up and where they are raising their own children. Being a place for the community is important to her. “I really want to offer community classes.”

That includes partnering with physical therapists and massage therapists. “I really want them to understand what I do and for them to see the benefits. I’ll be hosting community classes for practitioners in Coronado and building wellness partners.” She adds, “I’m also part of the Coronado Chamber of Commerce. I’m building and seeing what type of events we can do to involve everyone.”

My hope for the first year is to build a trusted, community-centered Pilates studio known for thoughtful instruction, real results, and a calm, welcoming experience, while growing in a way that’s sustainable and aligned with my core values.

Pilates of Coronado class packs and memberships

Memberships are selling out fast. The monthly unlimited founding memberships have sold out but a handful of the annual unlimited founding memberships are available. Learn more at Memberships & Pricing.

