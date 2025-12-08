Monday, December 8, 2025
Movie Reviews

“Zootopia 2” is fast-paced fun for all ages; no need to have seen the first film

2 min.
Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa K. Burns
Photo by Disney/Disney - © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo by Disney/Disney – © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

I walked into Zootopia 2 after rewatching the first one on Disney+ the night before. While it was nice to have a refresher, it’s not necessary. They do a quick three-minute recap that really hits the key points and jumps into the new story.

Right off the bat, Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) are back into their quirky, opposites-attract dynamic. Judy is a police bunny with an obsessive need to overcompensate for her small stature and for being viewed as prey. Nick, the fox who kicked off the first movie with his tricks and antics, has now taken up the role as Judy’s partner in law enforcement.

Unfortunately for the pair, solving a high-profile case in the last movie does little to help them in the sequel, and they are referred to as a “one-hit wonder.” Determined to prove themselves, by that I mean Judy, they go undercover at a the Zootennial Gala where a suspicious snake seems to be making its move on a valuable antique book.

The revered Lynxley family, a pack of lynx, is being honored at this event. Judy befriends the outcast and hipster son, Pawbert, and I immediately see red flags. Look, I know an outcast hipster son looks sweet and misunderstood, but RUN. I wasn’t about to fall for that again in my life. My eyes were ON Pawbert.

As Judy and Nick get closer to the truth of the secrets of the antique book, they leave Zootopia. They are catapulted (or water-slided in one case) into each new world of animals, from the beaver’s waterpark set up, to the seedy underground bar, to the Sahara, to the Honeymoon Lodge, and so on. This fast-paced film is great for young kids whose attention can be hard to hold. Looking at my 3.5-year-old here, who only needed two bathroom breaks instead of four. No judgment to “Elio.”

The moral of the story works for all: people (or animals, in this case) are more alike than different, and proving your worth doesn’t make you any more worthy than you already are. Eldest daughter syndrome hit hard with that one. It also has a ton of great Disney nods. When a chef’s hat is knocked off, and a RAT is underneath – yep, Ratatouille. Also, the pair of zebras (well, one’s a horse painted like a zebra) that called themselves the Zebros cracked me up.

If you are looking for a film that locks you in, this is a must-see. Oh, and I guess bring your kids too if you want.

Shakira in Zootopia 2
Shakira in Zootopia 2. Photo by Disney/Disney – © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

My five-year-old says, “My favorite part of the movie was the snake. It is so silly!” Another moviegoer remarked that she liked Zootopia 2 better than the first, and I agree. My family of four laughed out loud, leaned in, and had a fabulous afternoon. Also, if your kids enjoy music, stay through the end credits. My daughters danced it out in the theater to the Shakira finale.

 

 

Movie timesClick here

Genre: Animal Adventure, Comedy, Animation

Director: Jared Bush, Byron Howard

Actors: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan

Running Time: 1 hour, 48 minutes

Rating: Rated PG for action/violence and rude humor.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa is a graduate of Coronado High School and was in the founding broadcast journalism class at CHS. She earned her BA in Communication from CSU East Bay and completed her MBA from CSU San Marcos. Her passion for writing and interest in the behind the scenes of business, leads her to write frequently about Coronado businesses. You can find Alyssa walking around the ferry landing with her husband and shih-tzu terrier or enjoying a cup of coffee at one of Coronado's favorite cafes.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Movie Reviews

“Rental Family” gets real: film explores the power of connection in a lonely world

Movie Reviews

“Nuremberg” is a chilling look at how hate came into power

Movie Reviews

“Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere” – The music carries the plot

Movie Reviews

The cat’s out of the bag in the new Aronofksy adventure, “Caught Stealing”

Movie Reviews

“The Roses” delivers laughs and chemistry, thorns and all

Movie Reviews

“The Naked Gun” Barrels onto the Scene in Chaotic Hilarity

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado Island Film Festival marks a decade of cinema magic

Movie Reviews

“Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere” – The music carries the plot

Business

Crown Coast Pharmacy: Neighborhood care for the community

Stage

Lamb’s Players Theatre set to rock and roll into Old Town with “The ‘70s”

People

Meet Your Neighbor: Sara Stillman, on growing up in Coronado and new estate law practice

Business

b•long Pilates celebrates one year and expands to Carlsbad

More Local News

Council approves $6 million purchase of complex to be used as affordable housing

City of Coronado

Council opts for measurable, timely projects over Climate Action Plan update

City of Coronado

Man arrested after brandishing fake handgun on Orange Avenue

Crime

Coronado Gives community story: Seven’s journey to a forever home through PAWS of Coronado

Community

Tom Riddle (1936-2025)

Obituaries

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Christmas Gifts for Head Start thanks to Christ Church Advent Angels