“Zootopia 2” is fast-paced fun for all ages; no need to have seen the first film

I walked into Zootopia 2 after rewatching the first one on Disney+ the night before. While it was nice to have a refresher, it’s not necessary. They do a quick three-minute recap that really hits the key points and jumps into the new story.

Right off the bat, Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) are back into their quirky, opposites-attract dynamic. Judy is a police bunny with an obsessive need to overcompensate for her small stature and for being viewed as prey. Nick, the fox who kicked off the first movie with his tricks and antics, has now taken up the role as Judy’s partner in law enforcement.

Unfortunately for the pair, solving a high-profile case in the last movie does little to help them in the sequel, and they are referred to as a “one-hit wonder.” Determined to prove themselves, by that I mean Judy, they go undercover at a the Zootennial Gala where a suspicious snake seems to be making its move on a valuable antique book.

The revered Lynxley family, a pack of lynx, is being honored at this event. Judy befriends the outcast and hipster son, Pawbert, and I immediately see red flags. Look, I know an outcast hipster son looks sweet and misunderstood, but RUN. I wasn’t about to fall for that again in my life. My eyes were ON Pawbert.

As Judy and Nick get closer to the truth of the secrets of the antique book, they leave Zootopia. They are catapulted (or water-slided in one case) into each new world of animals, from the beaver’s waterpark set up, to the seedy underground bar, to the Sahara, to the Honeymoon Lodge, and so on. This fast-paced film is great for young kids whose attention can be hard to hold. Looking at my 3.5-year-old here, who only needed two bathroom breaks instead of four. No judgment to “Elio.”

The moral of the story works for all: people (or animals, in this case) are more alike than different, and proving your worth doesn’t make you any more worthy than you already are. Eldest daughter syndrome hit hard with that one. It also has a ton of great Disney nods. When a chef’s hat is knocked off, and a RAT is underneath – yep, Ratatouille. Also, the pair of zebras (well, one’s a horse painted like a zebra) that called themselves the Zebros cracked me up.

If you are looking for a film that locks you in, this is a must-see. Oh, and I guess bring your kids too if you want.

My five-year-old says, “My favorite part of the movie was the snake. It is so silly!” Another moviegoer remarked that she liked Zootopia 2 better than the first, and I agree. My family of four laughed out loud, leaned in, and had a fabulous afternoon. Also, if your kids enjoy music, stay through the end credits. My daughters danced it out in the theater to the Shakira finale.

Genre: Animal Adventure, Comedy, Animation

Director: Jared Bush, Byron Howard

Actors: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan

Running Time: 1 hour, 48 minutes

Rating: Rated PG for action/violence and rude humor.





