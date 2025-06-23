Monday, June 23, 2025
Movie Reviews

“Elio” is a Space Adventure for Children

2 min.
Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa K. Burns
“Elio” movie poster

It was a very exciting day in the Burns family household, our children’s first movie theater experience! While we have weekly Friday movie nights at home, I wanted to wait until they were a little older to take them out. When my youngest turned three, I started a hunt for a movie that they would like: animated ONLY, preferably with animals, no princess storyline necessary. While “Elio” didn’t have animals, it had ALIENS, so I considered that close enough.

“Elio”

Right off the bat, it’s a typical Disney movie, i.e., dead parents. Little Elio (Yonas Kibreab) is sent to live with his Tia Olga (Zoe Saldaña) on the military base. I enjoyed the military representation here; it’s not something I have seen a lot of in children’s films.

Olga’s job has something to do with tracking space debris. Elio, from the start, is OBSESSED with space. The kid builds a special helmet, learns radio signals, and lies out on the beach with an “Aliens Take Me” message written in the sand. At this point, I’m concerned about where Tia is with this kid running amok at all hours, but TBH, if I took my niece in, I’d probably do the same.

Well, lo and behold, Elio is able to send a message to space, and aliens beam him right up! It’s a good day for Elio. They provide him with tools to use for antigravity control and to translate the various alien languages into English. If you’ve seen “True” on Netflix, it reminds me of some of the wishes she receives.

“Elio” Disney Pixar

Elio’s fascination with space is rooted in his desire to belong. He feels like the aliens get him in a way that humans don’t. When Elio steps up as “The Leader of Earth,” he volunteers to negotiate with the evil commander in order to join the intergalactic communiverse.

Children’s Review

The film was a fun adventure with a sweet message about friendship and belonging. My 3-year-old daughter left about 70% of the way through to play outside. When I asked her how she felt about the movie, she replied that she was “very nervous.” I questioned if she was nervous about the aliens, or the spaceship crashing, or running out of popcorn, and she stated that it was due to running out of popcorn.

My 4.5-year-old said that she was scared because there were a lot of loud sounds (reminder, this is her first time in a theater, so I attribute that to the theater setting versus the film specifically), but she also said it made her feel very happy.

Movie Times: Click Here
Genre: Animated, Space Sci-Fi
Director: Adrian Molina, Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi
Actors: Yonas Kibreab (Elio), Zoe Saldaña (Olga), Remy Edgerly (Glordon), Brandon Moon (Ambassador Helix)
Run Time: 1h 39m
Rating: Rated PG for some action/peril and thematic elements.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa is a graduate of Coronado High School and was in the founding broadcast journalism class at CHS. She earned her BA in Communication from CSU East Bay and completed her MBA from CSU San Marcos. Her passion for writing and interest in the behind the scenes of business, leads her to write frequently about Coronado businesses. You can find Alyssa walking around the ferry landing with her husband and shih-tzu terrier or enjoying a cup of coffee at one of Coronado's favorite cafes.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Movie Reviews

“Materialists” Digs Deep Into Dating

Movie Reviews

Earth Is Still a Good Place to Crash: “Lilo & Stitch” Lives On

Movie Reviews

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” – A Fitting Farewell to the Franchise

Movie Reviews

“On Swift Horses” – Should You Follow Your Heart No Matter the Odds?

Movie Reviews

“Mickey 17” – Dying to Make a Difference in a Bleak New World

Movie Reviews

Funny, Raw and Reverent: “My Dead Friend Zoe” is A Dark Comedy that will Light You Up

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Movie Reviews

“Materialists” Digs Deep Into Dating

People

“Ella Minnow P.,” New Children’s Book by Local Author

Business

Island Integrative Health Offers Personalized Care, Support and Health Education – Opens June 5

Community News

Coronado Fourth of July – The Non-Profit is Red, White, and Bigger Than Ever

Business

Chakra Oasis Offers Energy Analysis and More

Business

Parakeet Cafe & Juicery: Strategic Consolidation

More Local News

The Del Restored to Former Glory for Generations to Come

Business

A Labor of Love: Good Things Growing for “Coronado’s Winery”

Business

NASA Sensor Maps Tijuana Sewage Plume from Space

News

Woman Dead After Car Crashes into Bay in Coronado

News

Choose Healthy: Where Lifestyle and Internal Medicine Intersect

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

The Del Restored to Former Glory for Generations to Come