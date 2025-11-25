Meet your neighbor: Justine Fraley, veteran helping veterans

While the return to civilian life after the military should be as smooth as possible, Justine Fraley has found some cracks in the system. She is now offering help to others who have experienced similar hurdles, particularly in locating their medical records.

“I had a traumatic brain injury. I was in the Navy, and I passed out,” Fraley says. “It was a bad reaction to the anthrax shot, and the VA had denied for almost 10 years that it had happened and that I was experiencing issues. I learned a lot through that process with the VA about how to locate your evidence. It seems simple, but it’s actually super complex.”

Learning from her experience, she found a way to give back to service members. “I had helped a service member who was retiring. He needed help with his VA compensation claim. I sat down with him for an hour. I said, ‘If you’re a GI vet, the Global War on Terrorism, you came in in the early 2000s, and your medical records are in three different places. They came in with paper records, then moved to another system called TRICARE online. Then they went to another system called MHS Genesis. Something as simple as recognizing that you might have an issue, but if you can’t find your evidence, you’re going to get caught up.”

After their meeting, this veteran told Fraley that he learned more in an hour with her than in the transition class. “He was able to get his full disability, right off the top. It was a huge win for him, knowing that he’s not going to have to keep going in and fighting for a claim because he got all the right parts that he needed.”

Calling Coronado home

Fraley first visited Coronado while on active duty in the Navy in 2008. She returned a few times before making it her permanent home. “I married my husband, and we did three deployments together. After I got out of the Navy, we had two more duty stations before finally getting to San Diego. The moment we got here, I felt like Coronado was similar to my hometown of Steamboat, Colorado.”

She describes both towns as destination locations and a great place to raise a family. “I love the small town community, and I love the lifestyle. Island life is a lot slower pace than in the city, and I loved just having a smaller population. I really wanted to live in a close-knit community.”

Justine and her family lived in Strand housing from 2016 to 2023, then her husband received orders to Maryland for two years. “Now we’re back!” she says. “We’re planning on being here until my husband retires and my kids graduate high school. We’re here for good.”

Leadership coaching for veterans

In her post-service career, Fraley remains very involved with the military. “I serve military veterans in the community and nationally in areas such as mindset, resilience, and healing. Being a voice for veterans is near and dear to my heart.” Working as a leadership development coach, she shares they she has been able to blend both worlds in a way that is very rewarding for her.

“I’ve worked one-on-one with people who are transitioning out of the service, or have been out for a while and are struggling with career problems, problems with their identity. People who feel ‘I know who I was when I was a service member, but now I had this big plan to get out of the Navy and do this job, and now I’m in this job, and I don’t think this is for me, or where I want to go.’”

Fraley can relate to not knowing off the bat what the next career looks like. “My career path wasn’t linear. That’s where I give a lot of people advice. I was previously in the Navy, an aviation structural mechanic on FE teams, and when I got out, I used the first part of my GI Bill to attend cosmetology school. I was an aesthetician for three years.” While a path she enjoyed, as a military spouse, it wasn’t sustainable. “I built up my clientele, and I had a great business going and a great career, then my husband got orders. I had this reality check that this isn’t a job that I can pick up and take with me. Every time I move, I’m going to have to start all over again.”

When considering other options, leadership coaching for veterans came to mind. “I spent a lot of time thinking about what I struggled with in the Navy, and a lot of it was a lack of leadership skills, not to anybody’s fault, but that was the reality of the pain I was experiencing. I went to Chapman University and earned my degree in organizational leadership.”

Simon Leadership Alliance and the 2025 Veteran Leaders of Influence

After Justine began pursuing this path, she found Simon Leadership Alliance. “Almost right afterwards, I met Mitch, who’s the owner of the Simon Leadership Alliance,” Fraley says. “I’ve been working with him on companies ever since. People will come to us with problems, and it’s a mindset. It’s developing a new language. It’s understanding how we can develop these deeply personal relationships at work that creates a great culture, and everybody wants to be there.

When was nominated for the 2025 San Diego Business Journal Veteran Leaders of Influence, she was flattered. “It wasn’t anything I expected. I have no idea who nominated me. But I know my work with veterans is personal.”

Building a life in Coronado

Since returning to Coronado in August, Fraley has been on a mission. “I’ve been exploring all the nonprofits and spending a little time in each to see where I’m ready to dive in.” In addition to joining an already established organization, she can also see herself starting something new.

“I really want to teach veterans everything I know on the volunteer level. I would love to find a space to do that and possibly open my own nonprofit to operate through, or find spaces on base to set up a classroom and teach everything I know to help not just veterans but also active-duty families, as I have experience on both sides.”

While she’s figuring out where her talents and passions align, she’s also been co-leading Girl Scout Troop 6532, currently comprised of sixth graders. If you have a sixth grader interested, please reach out to Fraley at 970-846-3948.

You can often find her walking down the Strand State Beach. “I’m a country girl. I like the quietness, and I like to watch the dolphins; have a moment of mindfulness.”

If you or someone you know can benefit from Fraley’s experience, reach out. “It’s all about service. I’m here to help. If people need to reach me, they can. If there’s anybody transitioning or retired who needs some help, I’d really love to help them out.”

The Coronado Times welcomes ‘Meet Your Neighbor’ suggestions of locals to profile. Email your nomination here.





