Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Community NewsEntertainment

Coronado School of the Arts Visual Arts Conservatory hosts first ever fashion show

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
COSA Visual Arts. Courtesy CUSD

Come experience “All at Once,” an exhibition of original artworks, live model figure drawings and a student designed fashion show. The opening reception for the exhibit is free and open to the public on Thursday, Dec. 11 starting at 5:30 pm and closing at 7 pm in the Black Box Gallery on the Coronado High School campus, 650 D Avenue.

You won’t want to miss the fashion show which hits the runway at 6 pm.

Aspiring fashion designer and visual art student, Wendy Alcaraz collaborated with her fellow artists to design a clothing line based on artworks produced in the studio. The artworks will be projected as the artists themselves model the clothing inspired by their artworks. This year there will be digital illustrations on display. Junior Isabella Vilcans will display some prized hand-blown glass. Some of the most stunning figure drawings we have had in years will be featured in the show. The evening will also include an extensive exhibit of paintings and drawings from studio workshops as well as original bodies of artwork and a Senior Showcase highlighting choice pieces from the graduating class of 2026’s four years of study.

Come and delight in the array of creativity … All at Once!

About CoSA
Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.
Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.



SourceCoronado Unified School District

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Toys for Tots, annual Marine Corps holiday collection drive is now open

Community News

Coronado water and air quality report – Nov. 13-19, 2025

Entertainment

Armchair Travel presents an evening with “The World’s Most Traveled Person,” Bill Altaffer

Community News

A Holiday in Oz: It’s an Oz wonderland at The Del

Community News

Coronado Floral Association Holiday Home Front Contest

Community News

Donations needed for Coronado High NJROTC food drive to support local families

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado Floral Association Holiday Home Front Contest

People

Christ Church Annual Thanksgiving Drive helping those in need

Community News

Donations needed for Coronado High NJROTC food drive to support local families

Community News

Share the warmth: Donate to the CHS Architecture & Design Club’s blanket drive for veterans

Community News

Coronado Soroptimist hold successful Bags of Generosity event

Community News

PAWS of Coronado – Empty the Shelters 2025

More Local News

Coronado Gives community story: How the CHA connects past and present

Community

Shakeup in Coronado High School football; Josh Dean to replace longtime coach Kurt Hines

Sports

A Holiday in Oz: It’s an Oz wonderland at The Del

Community News

Construction to begin on new Ferry Landing restaurant

Business

Coronado Crafters: Meet Tabitha, the face behind Tiger Lily Soaps

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Toys for Tots, annual Marine Corps holiday collection drive is now...