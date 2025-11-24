Coronado School of the Arts Visual Arts Conservatory hosts first ever fashion show

Come experience “All at Once,” an exhibition of original artworks, live model figure drawings and a student designed fashion show. The opening reception for the exhibit is free and open to the public on Thursday, Dec. 11 starting at 5:30 pm and closing at 7 pm in the Black Box Gallery on the Coronado High School campus, 650 D Avenue.

You won’t want to miss the fashion show which hits the runway at 6 pm.

Aspiring fashion designer and visual art student, Wendy Alcaraz collaborated with her fellow artists to design a clothing line based on artworks produced in the studio. The artworks will be projected as the artists themselves model the clothing inspired by their artworks. This year there will be digital illustrations on display. Junior Isabella Vilcans will display some prized hand-blown glass. Some of the most stunning figure drawings we have had in years will be featured in the show. The evening will also include an extensive exhibit of paintings and drawings from studio workshops as well as original bodies of artwork and a Senior Showcase highlighting choice pieces from the graduating class of 2026’s four years of study.

Come and delight in the array of creativity … All at Once!

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.





