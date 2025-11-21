A Holiday in Oz: It’s a land of Oz wonderland at The Del

A Holiday in Oz

Follow the yellow brick road this holiday season at The Del, winding down Tinsel Trail to Oz. Festive merriment and memories await the whole family while strolling through the Victorian Garden with four themed trees, and passing nearly 300 lit poppies and 36 oversized dandelions. Discover hidden treasures like flying monkeys, a lion’s tail, Toto in a basket, a badge of courage, and more – these are just a few clues to get you started.

The Tinsel Trail tour includes the “There is No Place Like Home” tree on the front porch, and continues in the lobby with “The Road to Oz” tree, then winds down the yellow brick road in the garden with the “Dorothy and Toto” tree, the “Scarecrow” tree, and “the Tin Woodman,” all inspired by the original book; and don’t miss “The Cowardly Lion” with his bewitching tail.

Witches await at the “Wicked Witch of the West” tree near the outdoor light show, and “Glinda, the Good Witch” tree on the Southpointe Lawn. Enjoy “The Wonderful Wizard” tree near the skating rink, and guests of the Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and day dining, and Victorian Teas will get to see “The Emerald City” and “The Journey to the Great Oz” trees on display.

It’s sure to be a spectacular opening weekend celebration on Saturday, November 22 at 5 pm at the ice rink to celebrate that Oz has arrived. Special guest Jenna Leigh Green, who played Elphaba and Nessarose on Wicked’s first national tour will be performing.

The “Wonder of Oz” Lightshow Spectacular will be on full display nightly starting at 5 pm, through January 4. A Wizard of Oz inspired soundtrack will accompany the 10-minute show which takes place every 30 minutes. More details can be found at www.hoteldel.com/events/lightshow-spectacular.

December 3 is the night to enjoy the annual Holiday Festival, complete with Santa skydiving down to Del Beach at 4:30 pm, followed by Coronado School children performances throughout the evening at Vista Terrace, Santa photos, and concluding with fireworks at 6:45 pm. www.hoteldel.com/events/holiday-festival

It’s fascinating to get a peek at how they create holiday magic at The Del, resplendent with 37 trees, 16 of which are fully decorated and 11 embracing this year’s Holiday in Oz theme. And although the outdoor building lights start going up in September and the light show preparation begins in late October, the tree decorating is completed in a week by Epic Entertainment Group. The creative mastermind is Co-founder and Managing Partner Charity Hill, who grew up visiting The Del and helps correlate themes to aspects of The Del’s history.

A cherished tradition, the 1987 lobby tree was a 30-foot live tree, with a Wizard of Oz theme, leading up to the centennial, for which Brenda Baum, daughter-in-law of Frank flipped the lights on. This year’s 22-foot tree is fully decked out in the Wizard of Oz theme once again. The collectible annual ornaments started in 1993, with people anxiously awaiting the new design to be unveiled each year. A complete set of 33 ornaments is on display in the Ice House Museum.

New this year is Nobu on the Knoll, offering unique two dining experiences. The first is the Nobu Barrel Experience for four guests to indulge in a three-course prix-fixe dinner menu from Nobu’s most popular dishes, while savoring a Stranahan’s whiskey tasting flight, all taking place in a private reclaimed whiskey barrel. The second setting is the Nobu Fireside Lounge on the Knoll, where guests can enjoy Nobu sushi paired with a signature Stranahan’s cocktail; this is designed for up to eight guests. Reservations, for ages 21+, are available at www.hoteldel.com/events/nobu-on-the-knoll.

Frostbite Lounge is back as a favorite place to chill, with cozy fires amidst luxury lounges around the ice rink, while sipping holiday drinks and nibbling gourmet bites. Seating is available for four to eight people, and can be reserved for 90 minutes, with a minimum food and beverage purchase. Reserve your slot at www.hoteldel.com/events/frostbite-lounge. Watch for pop-up hot cocoa bars, as well as the Emerald Bar with Wizard of Oz themed drinks.

The popular ten Beachside Igloos are back to offer a cozy inside and outside two-hour experience for up to eight guests. The package comes with unlimited s’mores supplies and bottled water, with an a la carte menu to select additional drinks and food options. Reservations can be made at www.hoteldel.com/events/beachside-igloos.

Put on a festive Santa hat and dress warmly if you plan to partake in a Jingle Roast, where up to 10 guests can create s’mores around a beach fire. The one-hour experiences can be booked at www.hoteldel.com/events/jingle-roast.

Favorite family holiday movies, like Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), The Holiday, Elf, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and Wonka, will each be shown on the beach throughout the holidays. Check www.hoteldel.com/events/movies-on-the-beach for upcoming movies and dates.

The traditional Menorah lighting will be held nightly from December 14 to 21 at 4:15 (at 5:45 on December 20), by the famous Dragon Tree. This event is hosted by the Chabad of Coronado.

This year’s A Holiday in Oz theme is a whimsical celebration of Frank Baum’s time at The Del. He first visited The Del in 1904 and stayed six winter seasons, for two to three months at a time, though 1917. He is credited for writing four books here in Coronado. Heritage Manager Gina Petrone shared that during his time at The Del, he wrote from 10 am to 1 pm, and then played golf, archery or went rowing with his wife on Glorietta Bay. Baum also enjoyed spending time on beach, and once when a little girl asked him what a crab was, he answered with the made-up name “Woggle-Bug,” which he then put in his sequel “The Marvelous Land of Oz,” and later used as a character in a stand-alone book. He also designed the crown chandeliers for the Crown Room, after expressing to the manager that the current ones weren’t grand enough. Through the years modifications have been made, but one of the original lights still hangs in the Power Plant. It would be interesting to hear what Baum would say about all the Wizard of Oz holiday hoopla. I’m certain he would approve and join the festivities.





