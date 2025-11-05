Kick off the holiday season at the FOCUS Holiday Boutique

Celebrate the spirit of giving and get a head start on your holiday shopping at the Holiday Boutique benefiting FOCUS (Friends of Children United Society). Join us on Sunday, November 15, 2025, from 9 am to 2 pm at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club, located at 30 N. Caribe Cay Boulevard, for a day filled with fabulous finds, festive cheer, and community support.

This special event features more than 50 local vendors, offering a vast selection of clothing, handbags, accessories, jewelry, books, gourmet food, holiday decor, designer chocolates, candles, paper goods, hostess items, and much more — perfect for stocking up on gifts or treating yourself. Entrance is $10, and all proceeds benefit at-risk children in San Diego County.

Enjoy a complimentary champagne cocktail, along with coffee, pastries, and snacks available at no charge. A full bar will be open all day for your enjoyment. Stay for lunch and savor a delicious taco bar lunch for just $4.

It’s the perfect way to kick off your holiday season while making a meaningful difference. Your support helps provide aid and comfort to vulnerable children throughout San Diego County.

For more information about FOCUS, please visit www.focus-sdkids.org.

Join us for a day of shopping, socializing, and giving! Your generosity helps create brighter futures for children in need.





