Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Kick off the holiday season at the FOCUS Holiday Boutique

1 min.

Support children in need by shopping at the FOCUS Holiday Boutique

Coronado Times Staff
Photo courtesy of FOCUS

Celebrate the spirit of giving and get a head start on your holiday shopping at the Holiday Boutique benefiting FOCUS (Friends of Children United Society). Join us on Sunday, November 15, 2025, from 9 am to 2 pm at the Coronado Cays Yacht Club, located at 30 N. Caribe Cay Boulevard, for a day filled with fabulous finds, festive cheer, and community support.

This special event features more than 50 local vendors, offering a vast selection of clothing, handbags, accessories, jewelry, books, gourmet food, holiday decor, designer chocolates, candles, paper goods, hostess items, and much more — perfect for stocking up on gifts or treating yourself. Entrance is $10, and all proceeds benefit at-risk children in San Diego County.

Enjoy a complimentary champagne cocktail, along with coffee, pastries, and snacks available at no charge. A full bar will be open all day for your enjoyment. Stay for lunch and savor a delicious taco bar lunch for just $4.

It’s the perfect way to kick off your holiday season while making a meaningful difference. Your support helps provide aid and comfort to vulnerable children throughout San Diego County.

For more information about FOCUS, please visit www.focus-sdkids.org.

Join us for a day of shopping, socializing, and giving! Your generosity helps create brighter futures for children in need.



SourceFOCUS Friends of Children United Society

Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

School safety forum highlights need for communication, revamped cell phone policy

Community News

California approves congressional redistricting in Prop 50 vote

News

Coronado moves forward to expedite historic home review

City of Coronado

Hoka Postal National 2-Mile Championship

Sports

I.C.E. raid shakes up Coronado community; four landscapers taken in unmarked cars

News

