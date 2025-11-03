Bid to support our kids at the Coronado Schools Foundation Online Auction

Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) is thrilled to announce the launch of its annual Online Auction, running November 1 through November 17, featuring more than 160 unique items and experiences — all in support of STEM & Arts for our public schools to fund what’s cool in school.

Special thanks to Max Gurth and Discflo for their generous sponsorship of the online auction and continued commitment to supporting local schools and the Coronado community.

This year’s auction truly has something for everyone, from exciting trips and family packages to one-of-a-kind excursions and priceless experiences. With the holidays approaching, it’s the perfect place to start your holiday shopping.

Highlighted items include trips to Mammoth Lakes, Aspen, Puna Mita, and many more. For those looking for something truly one-of-a-kind, bidders can compete for exclusive mentorship sessions with remarkable leaders, a genuine aviator jacket from the movie Top Gun signed by the real Naval aviators, a VIP Football or Baseball Experience for our CHS fans, or even a chance to spend the day with the Chief of Police — opportunities you won’t find anywhere else.

“This year’s auction is more than just bidding on incredible items … it’s also supporting our schools,” said Kelly Mineo, Project Manager at the Coronado Schools Foundation. “We are so grateful for the amazing amount of support offered from our community.”

All proceeds from the Online Auction as well as the Annual Gala on November 15 directly fund STEM & Arts enrichment programs at Coronado Unified School District schools, ensuring that every student has access to dynamic, hands-on learning opportunities that inspire curiosity and creativity.

To explore the Online Auction and place your bids, visit Online Auction.





