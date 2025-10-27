Celebrate Coronado’s military hometown heroes 

The City of Coronado and the Avenue of Heroes Committee, invites the community to attend the Avenue of Heroes Banner Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 1, at 10:30 AM at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, located at 650 D Avenue.

This fall’s ceremony will commemorate 14 veterans and active-duty service members as part of Group XXI of the Avenue of Heroes program. Each honoree currently lives in, has lived in, or has served in Coronado. Their names and service details will be featured on commemorative banners along Third and Fourth Streets, from Orange Avenue to Naval Air Station North Island, where they will remain on display from November 2025 through May 2026.

Established in 2014, the Avenue of Heroes is a distinguished recognition initiative that honors Coronado residents who have served in the United States Armed Forces. The program is a collaborative effort between the City of Coronado, VFW Post 2422, the Third & Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association, and the Coronado Historical Association. To date, the program has recognized more than 300 service members.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Time: 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM (Doors open at 10:00 AM)

Location: Coronado Performing Arts Center, 650 D Avenue

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided, and complimentary shuttle service will be available for attendees requiring assistance. For additional information, please visit www.coronado.ca.us/aoh.





