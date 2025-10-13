Cancer Cartel teams up with Coronado Mahjong for fundraiser at the Fire Station Venue

What goes with designer shopping, craft cocktails and festive beats from a local DJ? Why, a little Mahjong, of course! The Cancer Cartel and the Coronado Mahjong Club invites community members to sip, shop, and shuffle for a cause. It’s all happening on Thursday, October 23 from 4 to 7 pm at the Fire Station Venue. Tickets can be purchased here.

“The event is for everybody,” said Shelly Tinney-Miller, Coronado resident and Cancer Cartel founder, along with Kerry Solmonsen and Katy Tinney. “You don’t have to play Mahjong to come. If you’re curious, it’s a good way to dip your toe in. Or you can shop, drink, eat and enjoy the DJ.”

Guests will get to nosh on appetizers, sip tequila cocktails from Emerald Spear, enjoy wines from Figjam Winery, and shop brand-new designer finds from A-Line Boutique featuring lines like Veronica Beard, Ramy Brook, and L’Agence. DJ Tricia Lynn will be on deck to spin some upbeat music.

And of course, there are opportunity drawings galore. Guests will have a chance to snag prizes from Belong Pilates, Johnny Was, Dive at the Bower Hotel, Bungalow 56, Miracles and More, True House, and more.

For those interested in playing Mahjong, slide up to a table. Or if you’re curious, see how the game is played. Get help and tips from a few Coronado Mahjong experts, including Coronado Mahjong Club founder Shannon Canu and resident pro Kelly Kindorf.

Canu says he’s excited to host this event with the Cancer Cartel.

“It’s so meaningful to do this alongside Shelly Tinney-Miller,” said Canu. “She’s not only the co-founder of the Cancer Cartel, but also one of our most dedicated Mahjong Club members. Her presence brings joy and heart to every meet up, and this collaboration feels like the perfect fit.”

The best part? 100% of proceeds from the event go directly to the hands of people fighting cancer.

“Any money you spend will help us put food on the table for someone that’s struggling to feed their kids while they’re going through chemo, or whatever the case may be,” said Solmonsen.

That’s what’s special about the Cancer Cartel, according to Tinney-Miller. The organization doesn’t fund cancer research, and it’s not helping build a wing on a hospital. It focuses on providing financial resources and relief to cancer warriors. That includes everything from gas money to groceries, from power bills to mortgage payments.

According to a graphic on the Cancer Cartel website, 42% of the funds go to help with household expenses. 40% goes to housing. 12% goes to travel, fuel and lodging while undergoing cancer treatment, and the rest goes to food and childcare.

“We’re helping very real people, immediately,” said Tinney-Miller. “We don’t want these cancer patients stressing over bills. We want them to focus on healing.”

To date, the Cancer Cartel has put $1.2 million in the hands of cancer warriors in need, according to Solmonsen. And do they ever need it.

“When we open our grant portal, we are just flooded with requests, from all over the country,” said Tinney-Miller. “Each day we get five to ten emails asking for help.”

But the founders have noticed a worrisome trend. The requests, which must be submitted and vetted by social workers employed by cancer treatment facilities, are representing patients who are younger in age.

“We are for sure seeing a lot younger patients, and a lot of women in their twenties requesting more help than they have in the past,” said Tinney-Miller. “It’s heartbreaking.”

According to the American Cancer Society, cancer rates are rising in young adults, especially in women. A 2025 report shares that women under 50 now have an 82% higher cancer incidence rate than their male counterparts. This includes increases noted for several cancers like breast, uterine, colorectal, and pancreatic.

But the ladies of the Cancer Cartel are doing everything they can to minimize the financial burden of cancer. So far, it seems to be paying off. They are currently focusing on giving grants worth $1,000.

“When we hear from these warriors, and we are talking with them, they tell us that these $1,000 grants are making all the difference in the world,” said Solmonsen.

According to Tinney-Miller, it feels like the Cancer Cartel is starting to make an impact around the island. The organization hosted its first local “Fashion Funds the Fight” event in February, where more than 100 people had the chance to shop pre-owned, high-end clothes and accessories donated by other community members. This event ended up earning more than $11,000 for cancer patients in need.

“The February event was so great, and we just want to recreate that welcome and joy,” said Solmonsen. “It’s really an excuse to get together and have a great time and help cancer warriors at the same time.”

Community members also seem grateful that the Cancer Cartel is so transparent. According to Tinney-Miller, people can go online and see exactly where the Cancer Cartel is spending its money.

All operating costs are underwritten and the organization fulfills its mission through donations, grants, strategic brand partnerships, and events. In addition, the Cancer Cartel sells donated luxury designer items through their partnership with the RealReal and other luxury resellers, like they did at the event in February.

“I think people are getting excited about Cancer Cartel,” said Tinney-Miller. “There are so many things going on in Coronado, but the feedback is good. It seems like people are feeling grateful and they want to get more involved.”

For community members like Canu, the Cancer Cartel is a welcome addition to the island.

“We’re so honored to partner with Cancer Cartel for this special event,” said Canu. “Their mission to ease the financial burden for those facing cancer is powerful and deeply resonates with our community.”

If you’re interested in getting involved, sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are available. The Cancer Cartel is also accepting donations for the opportunity drawing. Please contact [email protected].





