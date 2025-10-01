Thursday, October 2, 2025
People

Coronado Village Elementary PTO gets serious about making things sparkle

3 min.
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
Village Elementary School PTO President Courtney Castiglione (right) stands with VP Katie Pontes.

When Courtney Castiglione took on the role of Parent Teacher Organization president for Village Elementary, she wanted to make it count.

“Our kids only want us around for so long,” said Castiglione. “Why not make things glitter and sparkle while you can?”

You could say her efforts, so far, have been met with success. Castiglione — who has children in kindergarten, second grade, and fourth grade — has hit the ground running. She’s already launched a well-attended PTO meeting at Feast and Fareway, a movie night on Green Field (Kung Fu Panda 4 – yes, there are four!), and she has every position filled on the board. That’s a first for the past few years.

“I’m devoted to this school, and it’s my way of giving my time to the people who are with my kids all day,” she said. “I just want to make it a better environment and a better support system for the school, which turns out to be better for my kids.”

Castiglione says her three kids inspired her to get involved in the PTO.

She said she first started volunteering when her oldest daughter had been at Village for about a year. But she said the energy was low, and not that many people were signing up to volunteer.

Castiglione wanted to make an impact, so she decided to head up the hospitality committee. There, she helped organize monthly events for teachers and staff, everything from “smoothie week” to popcorn handouts for teachers at Halloween. They even hosted a taco cart.

When her son got to Village, she thought, why not step up and take on the role as PTO president? And that’s just what she did.

“I chose to step up as PTO president because I knew I wasn’t doing it alone — I had an incredible team behind me,” said Castiglione .

Not only did more than 75 parents attend the first PTO meeting at Feast and Fareway, but people started signing up to volunteer.

More than 75 people attended the first general PTO meeting. Castiglione wants to thank Feast and Fareway for the hospitality and drinks, and Night and Day Cafe for the breakfast burritos.

“I feel like the enthusiasm is there, and people are excited and eager to help out,” she said. “People don’t feel like it’s just something they have to do…they actually want to get involved. It’s like…let us hear from you. What do you want to see?”

For example, she says parents are excited about the new marquee outside the school. For $20, they can share a birthday message for their child. According to Castiglione, the project has already raised more than $1560.

“That kind of momentum is inspiring,” said Castiglione. “The enthusiasm, excitement, and genuine willingness from parents to get involved is what fuels me and keeps me going.”

Not only is Castiglione excited about annual traditions like the upcoming Harvest Hoedown, but she wants to launch some new events as well. She’s excited to explore the option of a holiday concert as well as a teacher flash mob at the next school dance.

This year’s Harvest Hoedown is sponsored by the Village Coronado Childcare Network and the Village Elementary PTO.

She says the best part of being PTO president is access to her children and the connections she makes with parents. The hardest part is dealing with administrative red tape to make small improvements.

But so far, so good.

“People are excited,” she said. “It’s only the beginning of the year, but I’m hoping the fire stays underneath everyone’s feet.”

Castiglione says she looks forward to connecting with more parents.

“How do you want to get involved?” she asked. “Whether it’s monetarily, or do you want to donate your time? Both are super valuable to us. It’s not just about leading — it’s about being part of a community that’s eager to make a difference for our kids.”

Parents who want to learn more about can check out the website at VillagePTO.org.

 

 

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine has been writing and telling stories since she could hold a crayon. She started working for The Coronado Times in 2020 just a few weeks before the global pandemic, and it’s only gotten more exciting! She graduated from UCSD with a degree in Communications and earned her Masters in Journalism from Harvard in May 2024. She has worked as a news writer for KUSI-TV, a reporter for the San Diego Community News Group and as an editor for Greenhaven Press. In Coronado, she writes for Crown City Magazine, in addition to reporting for The Coronado Times, where she covers education, social justice, health and fitness, travel and the arts. She loves a good human interest story and writing anything about animals. When she’s not working, you’ll find her at home with her husband, two teenage girls and English Bulldog, at the barn with her horse, or headed far away on a new travel adventure. You’ll also spot her at yoga, running along the Bay, walking dogs at PAWS or eating a burrito. Christine loves living in Coronado and always finds something to write about in this dynamic, exciting little town.

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Military aircrew 24% more likely to get cancer, local nonprofit steps up to help

News

Still eyeing Superfund designation, Supervisors request state funds for Tijuana River pollution study

Education

CUSD school board gives self-evaluation; talks policy on science and ethnic studies classes

People

Emerald Keepers announces new executive director

Bridgeworthy

Noodle & Bun: The theater of hand-pulled noodles

Education

Coronado Islander Company hosts annual Neptune Olympics

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

PAWS and The Bower hotel unleash new community partnership

Education

CUSD faces lawsuit after suicide of middle school student, parents say child was bullied

Education

CUSD budget back on track, and an update on special education

Movie Reviews

The cat’s out of the bag in the new Aronofksy adventure, “Caught Stealing”

Community News

Coronado community rallies for suicide prevention at third annual Cade’s Day; honors teen’s legacy with scholarships

Movie Reviews

“The Roses” delivers laughs and chemistry, thorns and all

More Local News

Still eyeing Superfund designation, Supervisors request state funds for Tijuana River pollution study

News

CUSD school board gives self-evaluation; talks policy on science and ethnic studies classes

Education

Emerald Keepers announces new executive director

People

Noodle & Bun: The theater of hand-pulled noodles

Bridgeworthy

Coronado Islander Company hosts annual Neptune Olympics

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Military aircrew 24% more likely to get cancer, local nonprofit steps...