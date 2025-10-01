Coronado Village Elementary PTO gets serious about making things sparkle

When Courtney Castiglione took on the role of Parent Teacher Organization president for Village Elementary, she wanted to make it count.

“Our kids only want us around for so long,” said Castiglione. “Why not make things glitter and sparkle while you can?”

You could say her efforts, so far, have been met with success. Castiglione — who has children in kindergarten, second grade, and fourth grade — has hit the ground running. She’s already launched a well-attended PTO meeting at Feast and Fareway, a movie night on Green Field (Kung Fu Panda 4 – yes, there are four!), and she has every position filled on the board. That’s a first for the past few years.

“I’m devoted to this school, and it’s my way of giving my time to the people who are with my kids all day,” she said. “I just want to make it a better environment and a better support system for the school, which turns out to be better for my kids.”

She said she first started volunteering when her oldest daughter had been at Village for about a year. But she said the energy was low, and not that many people were signing up to volunteer.

Castiglione wanted to make an impact, so she decided to head up the hospitality committee. There, she helped organize monthly events for teachers and staff, everything from “smoothie week” to popcorn handouts for teachers at Halloween. They even hosted a taco cart.

When her son got to Village, she thought, why not step up and take on the role as PTO president? And that’s just what she did.

“I chose to step up as PTO president because I knew I wasn’t doing it alone — I had an incredible team behind me,” said Castiglione .

Not only did more than 75 parents attend the first PTO meeting at Feast and Fareway, but people started signing up to volunteer.

“I feel like the enthusiasm is there, and people are excited and eager to help out,” she said. “People don’t feel like it’s just something they have to do…they actually want to get involved. It’s like…let us hear from you. What do you want to see?”

For example, she says parents are excited about the new marquee outside the school. For $20, they can share a birthday message for their child. According to Castiglione, the project has already raised more than $1560.

“That kind of momentum is inspiring,” said Castiglione. “The enthusiasm, excitement, and genuine willingness from parents to get involved is what fuels me and keeps me going.”

Not only is Castiglione excited about annual traditions like the upcoming Harvest Hoedown, but she wants to launch some new events as well. She’s excited to explore the option of a holiday concert as well as a teacher flash mob at the next school dance.

She says the best part of being PTO president is access to her children and the connections she makes with parents. The hardest part is dealing with administrative red tape to make small improvements.

But so far, so good.

“People are excited,” she said. “It’s only the beginning of the year, but I’m hoping the fire stays underneath everyone’s feet.”

Castiglione says she looks forward to connecting with more parents.

“How do you want to get involved?” she asked. “Whether it’s monetarily, or do you want to donate your time? Both are super valuable to us. It’s not just about leading — it’s about being part of a community that’s eager to make a difference for our kids.”

Parents who want to learn more about can check out the website at VillagePTO.org.





