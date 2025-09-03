Coronado community rallies for suicide prevention at third annual Cade’s Day; honors teen’s legacy with scholarships

If you see someone struggling and you’re worried they might take their own life, say something. These are the words of Megan Keller who lost her son Cade to suicide in 2022.

He was only 16 years old.

“Call 988. Talk to a friend. Talk to a parent. Talk to a coworker,” said Keller. “Don’t dismiss it, and don’t excuse it. Believe it.”

That’s the inspiration behind the third annual Cade’s Day, which takes place at McP’s Irish Pub on Saturday, September 13 at 12 pm. Community members will gather in a friendly corn hole competition, listen to live music, win some fun raffles, connect with friends and — most importantly — talk openly and honestly about suicide prevention. Proceeds from the corn hole competition will be used to fund scholarships for what was one of Cade’s biggest passions: welding.

“It’s an afternoon of communication, and we’re putting it out there to invite human beings to talk about suicide for what is, for most people, un-talkable,” said Keller, who started the event with her husband Brian Cooper, a former Navy SEAL. “It’s hard and it’s weird and it’s yucky and it’s ugly. But this is an afternoon to let it all hang out.”

According to statistics from the CDC, more than 20% of students in the U.S. have seriously considered suicide in the last year. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-34. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, suicide kills more teens than cancer, heart disease, AIDS, birth defects, and other chronic illnesses combined.

On a local level, suicide has greatly impacted the Coronado community, taking the lives of children, fathers, mothers, wives and husbands. In addition, about 15 people die each year when they jump from the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, according to local news reports.

September is designated as Suicide Prevention Month, and was recognized in Coronado with a proclamation from former Mayor Richard Bailey in 2023.

Yet people still don’t really know what to do when they encounter someone who’s in trouble, says Keller. That’s why she puts it out there, using direct language in a call to action that is very simple.

“If you see something, say something,” said Keller. “When you’re at an ice cream shop or at a restaurant or sitting in a park, and you come across someone who’s having a hard time, there are so many options. You can call 988. You can be anonymous. You can talk to a friend.”

Keller says that Cade did in fact reach out when he was having a hard time, making several videos on Instagram and sharing them with his peers.

“The kids dismissed it,” said Keller. “He made three videos. He was very clear of what he was going to do, in his own words. We didn’t have a chance.”

Keller describes Cade as a “radical little man” who loved the outdoor world and creating things with his hands. He grew up living in Arizona and spending a lot of vacations creating memories in Coronado. Cade was a talented welder, and he started forging in the second grade.

“I took him to an instructor in a little town in Arizona and he just started hammering away with fire and steel and creating and making,” said Keller. “The first thing he made was a railroad spike.”

And he didn’t stop, going on to make things like a cross necklace for Keller, pot rack holders and knives. He was even accepted into the welding program as a minor at Mesa Community College, after passing the civic entrance exam and acing his interview.

In honor of Cade’s legacy as a talented welder, all proceeds from the corn hole competition will fund welding scholarships. So far, Cade’s Day has awarded more than 90 scholarships for the welding program at Mesa Community College.

The impact is huge.

“This scholarship has changed my life,” said C. Miner, a scholarship recipient. “I had no money for school, food, or housing. Now I’m welding, getting my time in and learning a lot.”

The organization has even begun working with Workshop for Warriors, located just over the bridge. Workshop for Warriors is dedicated to bridging the skilled labor gap by providing veterans, transitioning service members, and civilians with advanced manufacturing training to rebuild the workforce and economy.

“We’re inspired by Megan and Brian’s commitment to turn their grief into action, bringing the community together in honor of Cade’s memory and to support others who might be struggling,” said Rachel and Hernan Lois Y Prado, founders of Workshop for Warriors. “We are deeply grateful for their support in funding scholarships for our students, many of whom come to us during times of transition, searching for stability, purpose, and a path forward.”

Keller encourages everyone who has been affected by suicide to come out to Cade’s Day and connect. And there’s a lot more than just corn hole. She mentioned some stellar raffle prizes, courtesy of sponsors like Yeti, the Hotel del Coronado, Rad Bikes, Urt, and more. And McP’s is the perfect setting for a welcoming event.

“McP’s is very proud to host the third annual suicide awareness day in honor of Cade Keller,” said Ted Taylor, manager at McPs. “So many people are affected by suicide that we didn’t even know until this event started.”

Cade’s Day will also feature a Tree of Hope, in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Guests are invited to share a picture of their loved one that’s been lost to suicide, to keep their name and spirit ever-present.

“There is just an outpouring of support,” said Keller. “It’s powerful. You can’t leave unaffected. You will be inspired.”

The event is for everyone.

“Maybe you’re a supporter,” said Keller. “Maybe you’re a survivor. Maybe you’re a sibling. Maybe you’re a friend. Maybe you’re a part of the LGBTQ community of loss.”

Keller hopes the event will inspire future generations of welders in Cade’s legacy, and — most of all — encourage people to speak up if they see someone in trouble.

“Give someone the chance we never had,” said Keller.

To learn more about Cade’s Day and to register for the corn hole tournament, visit the Cade’s Day website. The corn hole competition starts at 12 noon, with additional registration opening at 11 am at McP’s.

Community members can also support Cade’s Day by visiting Mootime Creamery and ordering Purple Ube, a coconut-flavored ice cream, in honor of the event.





