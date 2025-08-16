Saturday, August 16, 2025
What You Need to Know about “Race the Rock,” Coronado’s Most Festive Fundraiser

Christine Van Tuyl
Race the Rock starts and ends at Nicky Rottens on Saturday, September 20.

There are a few things you need to know about Race the Rock, the island’s wildly successful scavenger hunt fundraiser, taking place on Saturday, September 20.

First of all, it’s not really a race. The two-person team scavenger hunt—now in it’s third year—is more of an “adventure,” sending participants off with a map and a list of challenges to complete around the island.

“Some people do race…I’m not going to lie,” said Liz Merrill, who started the fundraiser a few years back. “But for most people, it’s just for fun.”

The idea is to have an awesome time with your partner (be it a significant other or a friend), give some love to local businesses, and support kids in the community. In fact, each year Race the Rock raises more than $50,000 for local nonprofits. This year, the theme is the “Well Rounded Child,” with 100% of proceeds benefiting Coronado Schools Foundation, Safe Harbor and the Islander Sports Foundation.

Secondly, Race the Rock isn’t super physical. The event—which starts and ends at Nicky Rottens—requires teams to complete 12 “goofy” tasks: everything from stacking cups, to walking someone’s dog, or learning a cheer from the Coronado High School cheerleaders. (Yes, these are real challenges from years past.)

“The stops are all over the island,” said Merrill, who owns B Long Pilates and Sweat Circuit with her husband Nick. “It’s nothing that’s super hard. But it’s nothing anyone is really good at, either. And each year, it’s different.”

One year, participants had to stop by Jo Stretch, where they could either stretch their partner for three minutes or take the cold plunge.

“So many people did the cold plunge,” said Merrill. “It was hilarious!”

Also: the event is done in costume.

“My favorite part of the entire race is the dress up,” said Merrill. “People go all out and it’s so creative. One year my friend and her partner dressed up in these banana suits and wore them the entire day!”

And yes…there are prizes! The team who completes all the challenges in the least amount of time gets the top prize. There is also a prize for best costume. One year, according to Merrill, the prize for the winning team was a night at the Hotel Del Coronado. Best Costume won a s’mores party for ten on the beach.

Finally: no electric bikes allowed! (It’s only fair.)

Merrill says she feels lucky that the event has caught so much momentum and has grown so much in last few years. But it’s been a long time coming: she first got the idea 15 years ago, when she and her husband failed to get a callback after trying out for her favorite reality TV show, the Amazing Race.

“No callback, nothing!” laughed Merrill. “So I said, I’m going to do my OWN amazing race and I made this scavenger hunt situation for all my friends in Seattle.”

The event was so successful that her friends still talk about it.

“I knew it would make a great fundraiser, and as soon as we moved to Coronado, I told Nick, this is the perfect spot!” she said.

So she joined forces with Michelle Gilmore, who previously headed up Coronado Schools Foundation, to launch the event. The rest is history.

Merrill said she is so grateful for all of the sponsors, including the Kato Family who jumped in with a $20,000 sponsorship. All the support from local businesses means the race is completely underwritten. This means that all the proceeds go right to the beneficiaries, said Merrill.

So how do you get a crack at Race the Rock? Merrill says that teams who have competed in the past get first dibs. Then the race opens up to new participants.

“It always sells out, and the event is limited to 50 teams,” said Merrill. “So if you want to participate, watch the website, RacetheRockCoronado.com, and our Instagram.

Merrill says they are still looking for sponsors. She says they get a “ton” of publicity, they can race, and attend the afterparty at Nicky Rottens. And she says she prides herself on the swag. Merrill says that businesses seeking sponsorship should reach out here.

But the best part is that Race the Rock is a true locals event.

“Everybody in the race is from Coronado. It’s a real island event, and that’s the spirit I set out to create,” said Merrill. “It’s really fun and light-hearted. And in the end, it’s all about supporting the kids.”

Learn more about Race the Rock at RacetheRockCoronado.com.

 



Christine has been writing and telling stories since she could hold a crayon. She started working for The Coronado Times in 2020 just a few weeks before the global pandemic, and it’s only gotten more exciting! She graduated from UCSD with a degree in Communications and earned her Masters in Journalism from Harvard in May 2024. She has worked as a news writer for KUSI-TV, a reporter for the San Diego Community News Group and as an editor for Greenhaven Press. In Coronado, she writes for Crown City Magazine, in addition to reporting for The Coronado Times, where she covers education, social justice, health and fitness, travel and the arts. She loves a good human interest story and writing anything about animals. When she’s not working, you’ll find her at home with her husband, two teenage girls and English Bulldog, at the barn with her horse, or headed far away on a new travel adventure. You’ll also spot her at yoga, running along the Bay, walking dogs at PAWS or eating a burrito. Christine loves living in Coronado and always finds something to write about in this dynamic, exciting little town.

