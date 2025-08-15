Friday, August 15, 2025
USS Carl Vinson Returns to Coronado after 9-Month Deployment

2 min.
Sailors man the rails as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), returns to its homeport of Naval Base Coronado following a nine-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)

After a nine-month deployment that included strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) returned to Naval Base Coronado on Aug. 14.

The strikes, which were a part of Operation Rough Rider, “degraded Houthi capabilities and disrupted threats to commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait,” the US Navy said.

The USS Carl Vinson, which is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, also completed multinational exercises with US allies and community relations projects during its deployment. It visited ports in Malaysia, Thailand, the Republic of Korea, and Guam.

“Throughout this deployment, the Sailors of ‘America’s Favorite Aircraft Carrier’ have continually demonstrated remarkable professionalism, grit and teamwork,” said Capt. Joshua Wenker, commanding officer of the Carl Vinson. “From high-profile evolutions to routine operations, their unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence ensured the ship remained ready and effective. It’s an honor to return home with such an exceptional crew.”

Sailors reunite with family and friends on the pier at Naval Air Station North Island after the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, returns to its homeport of San Diego from a nine-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elizabeth Grubbs)
In February, the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) operated in the Philippine Sea with the French Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force during Exercise Pacific Steller 2025, which the Navy said will strengthen maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region.

While participating in Exercise Freedom Shield 25, the Carl Vinson and its embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2 conducted air integration training with the U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force, which included variations of the F-35 fifth generation strike fighter aircraft from both nations.

“Throughout this deployment, the Sailors of CVW-2 operated with precision and professionalism, safely executing demanding missions across multiple domains,” said Capt. Eric Bell, commander of CVW-2. “Their skill and teamwork brought adaptability, survivability and lethality to the air wing of the future, demonstrating that warfighting readiness is not just about the advanced platforms, but the people who make them operationally effective.”
VINCSG Sailors completed more than 10,000 sorties and 23,000 flight hours, carried out 45 replenishments-at-sea aboard the carrier, and sailed over 275,000 nautical miles combined.
Sailors reunite with family and friends on the pier at Naval Air Station North Island after the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, returns to its homeport of San Diego from a nine-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elizabeth Grubbs)
Senior Chief Sonar Technician (Surface) Mary Muchow, from Selma, Ala., mans the rails as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, returns to its homeport. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Denise Leiva)



Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years

