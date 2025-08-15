USS Carl Vinson Returns to Coronado after 9-Month Deployment

After a nine-month deployment that included strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) returned to Naval Base Coronado on Aug. 14.

The strikes, which were a part of Operation Rough Rider, “degraded Houthi capabilities and disrupted threats to commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait,” the US Navy said.

The USS Carl Vinson, which is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, also completed multinational exercises with US allies and community relations projects during its deployment. It visited ports in Malaysia, Thailand, the Republic of Korea, and Guam.

“Throughout this deployment, the Sailors of ‘America’s Favorite Aircraft Carrier’ have continually demonstrated remarkable professionalism, grit and teamwork,” said Capt. Joshua Wenker, commanding officer of the Carl Vinson. “From high-profile evolutions to routine operations, their unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence ensured the ship remained ready and effective. It’s an honor to return home with such an exceptional crew.”