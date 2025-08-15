USS Carl Vinson Returns to Coronado after 9-Month Deployment

After a nine-month deployment that included strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) returned to Naval Base Coronado on Aug. 14.
The strikes, which were a part of Operation Rough Rider, “degraded Houthi capabilities and disrupted threats to commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait,” the US Navy said.
The USS Carl Vinson, which is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, also completed multinational exercises with US allies and community relations projects during its deployment. It visited ports in Malaysia, Thailand, the Republic of Korea, and Guam.
“Throughout this deployment, the Sailors of ‘America’s Favorite Aircraft Carrier’ have continually demonstrated remarkable professionalism, grit and teamwork,” said Capt. Joshua Wenker, commanding officer of the Carl Vinson. “From high-profile evolutions to routine operations, their unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence ensured the ship remained ready and effective. It’s an honor to return home with such an exceptional crew.”
In February, the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) operated in the Philippine Sea with the French Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force during Exercise Pacific Steller 2025, which the Navy said will strengthen maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region.
While participating in Exercise Freedom Shield 25, the Carl Vinson and its embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2 conducted air integration training with the U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force, which included variations of the F-35 fifth generation strike fighter aircraft from both nations.
“Throughout this deployment, the Sailors of CVW-2 operated with precision and professionalism, safely executing demanding missions across multiple domains,” said Capt. Eric Bell, commander of CVW-2. “Their skill and teamwork brought adaptability, survivability and lethality to the air wing of the future, demonstrating that warfighting readiness is not just about the advanced platforms, but the people who make them operationally effective.”
VINCSG Sailors completed more than 10,000 sorties and 23,000 flight hours, carried out 45 replenishments-at-sea aboard the carrier, and sailed over 275,000 nautical miles combined.
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]
The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.