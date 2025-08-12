La Corriente to Bring Coastal Mexican Seafood to CHA Museum Cafe

A coastal culinary concept, La Corriente will soon take over the Coronado Historical Association (CHA) museum cafe space at 1100 Orange Avenue. Founded in Tijuana in 2010 by Grupo La Corriente, the restaurant’s offerings are inspired by the vibrant seafood traditions of the Mexican Pacific. Its recipes draw from the rich culinary heritage of Mexico’s coasts, celebrating bold, fresh flavors in a relaxed yet refined dining experience.

In 2024, Grupo La Corriente began its expansion into the United States with the opening of its first U.S. location in La Jolla. The popular La Jolla restaurant is owned by Coronadans who worked with CHA and previous tenant L’Orangerie to transition the space. According to a spokesperson for the CHA, the collaboration with La Corriente has been a detailed process to ensure that their vision complements the historic building and museum. The restaurant will continue the tradition of offering a dining experience aligned with the museum’s mission.

La Corriente‘s presence hopes to draw locals and tourists alike to the historic building with the goal to keep CHA a dynamic, engaging destination, reinforcing the idea that history is a living, breathing part of our community.

The space will undergo cosmetic remodeling to create a refreshed atmosphere, but the CHA museum will remain open with minimal disruption. CHA is committed to ensuring a seamless transition and looks forward to this new chapter. The restaurant is expected to open in later this year.

The CHA Board of Directors expressed immense gratitude to L’Orangerie, the French-inspired neighborhood bistro, and Chef Philippe Maurin, who brought authentic Parisian gastronomy to Coronado. As Chef Philippe prepares to return to his native France, CHA extends its heartfelt best wishes for his future endeavors.





