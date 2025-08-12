Tuesday, August 12, 2025
La Corriente to Bring Coastal Mexican Seafood to CHA Museum Cafe

Managing Editor
Coronado Historical Association museum cafe space at 1100 Orange Ave. / The Coronado Times

A coastal culinary concept, La Corriente will soon take over the Coronado Historical Association (CHA) museum cafe space at 1100 Orange Avenue. Founded in Tijuana in 2010 by Grupo La Corriente, the restaurant’s offerings are inspired by the vibrant seafood traditions of the Mexican Pacific. Its recipes draw from the rich culinary heritage of Mexico’s coasts, celebrating bold, fresh flavors in a relaxed yet refined dining experience.

Images: La Corriente La Jolla instagram

In 2024, Grupo La Corriente began its expansion into the United States with the opening of its first U.S. location in La Jolla. The popular La Jolla restaurant is owned by Coronadans who worked with CHA and previous tenant L’Orangerie to transition the space. According to a spokesperson for the CHA, the collaboration with La Corriente has been a detailed process to ensure that their vision complements the historic building and museum. The restaurant will continue the tradition of offering a dining experience aligned with the museum’s mission.

La Corriente‘s presence hopes to draw locals and tourists alike to the historic building with the goal to keep CHA a dynamic, engaging destination, reinforcing the idea that history is a living, breathing part of our community.

The space will undergo cosmetic remodeling to create a refreshed atmosphere, but the CHA museum will remain open with minimal disruption. CHA is committed to ensuring a seamless transition and looks forward to this new chapter. The restaurant is expected to open in later this year.

The CHA Board of Directors expressed immense gratitude to L’Orangerie, the French-inspired neighborhood bistro, and Chef Philippe Maurin, who brought authentic Parisian gastronomy to Coronado. As Chef Philippe prepares to return to his native France, CHA extends its heartfelt best wishes for his future endeavors.

 



Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

