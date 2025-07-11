Naval Base Coronado Says Farewell to Capt. Montero as Capt. Jacobi Assumes Command

After seventeen months as commanding officer of Naval Base Coronado, Capt. Ladislao “Monty” Montero turned over command to Capt. Loren “Wookie” Jacobi in a ceremony on June 26.

“I am incredibly impressed with Montero’s leadership—so impressed that I’ve asked him to join the Navy Southwest team as our incoming chief of staff in his next assignment,” said Read Admiral Rich Jarrett, commander of Navy Region Southwest, during the change of command ceremony.

“A great leader takes people to place that they cannot go on their own, and Monty has taken Naval Base Coronado to new places and frontiers in his pursuit of supporting the fleet issues that reside here, from the big events to the day-to-day challenges,” Jarrett continued.

During Montero’s tour, NBC provided fleet support to 150 tenant commands, including 20 aviation squadrons and three home-ported aircraft carriers. The base saw 196,400 air operations, 95 carrier air wing movements, and 325 ship movements, as well as the movement of more than 7,000 aircraft, 84,500 passengers, and 116,800 tons of cargo.

Montero implemented the Navy’s first facial recognition system at an entry control point and, during his tour, the base earned the 2024 Secretary of the Navy Environmental Award for natural resources conservation.

The base’s new commanding officer, Capt. Loren “Wookie” Jacobi, reported to NBC as executive officer in 2024. In a career spanning more than two decades, Jacobi has worked around the world and has receive three Meritorious Service Medals and one individual action Air Medal, among other service awards.

“Wookie has all the skills and experience to lead Naval Base Coronado, his tenant commands, and community partners through challenges big and small,” Jarrett said.

Montero concluded his tour as CO of NBC by recognizing two sailors from his command and complimenting the base as a whole, calling it a “truly exceptional” community.

“When I assumed command, I spoke of the importance of family and teamwork to prepare to head over the range,” Montero said. “I can say with great conviction that those words weren’t just aspirations, but they became the heartbeat of our command.”

“‘Family,'” Montero continued. “The word means more in uniform than most will ever know. It means the loved ones who hold down the port at home while we stand the watch. It means the spouses who bear more than their share of burdens, the children who adapt, grow and inspire us, the extended family and network of friends that become chosen family.”

After thanking his own family, his colleagues, and his team, Montero shifted his attention to his replacement, wishing him luck and saying the command was in good hands.

“I say all the time: Everyone needs a Wookie,” Montero said, as the audience laughed. “They’re loyal, smart, and dedicated. And, when needed, they’ll rip off your arm.”

Jacoby focused on unity in his remarks.

“We are living through historic division in our country, incredible demands on our military, and multiple active conflicts around the globe,” Jacobi said. “There is only one way to navigate these uncertain times: through partnership. We need to rely on each other to succeed.”

Jacobi said that unity should extend beyond the base, into the community.

“All of us sitting here today have an incredible opportunity to be a voice of partnership and togetherness,” he said. “As active duty service members, (Department of Defense) civilians, veterans, and local government leaders, our voices resonate loudly. What we say and how we say it has an outsized impact on the global community. That spirit of service is how we build bridges rather than walls. Never in our history has that spirit of togetherness been so important, during these historic times of divisiveness.”





