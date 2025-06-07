Saturday, June 7, 2025
Adoption Rates Up at PAWS, Set for a Record-Breaking Year

Christine Van Tuyl
It’s good news for Coronado shelter pets looking for a home. The adoption rates at PAWS Coronado are on track for a record-breaking year. So far, more than 113 pets have been adopted this year. That’s an average of 23 adoptions per month!

“It’s exciting that PAWS is on a record pace for animal adoptions in 2025, and we are so proud of the PAWS team for their tireless efforts,” said Greg Curtin, President of the PAWS Board of Directors. “This just underscores the persistent need out there to help abandoned dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, you name it.”

The numbers are up from last year, which averaged 21 adoptions per month. In fact, in March alone, more than 42 animals were adopted out at PAWS.

PAWS is attributing some of its success to the volunteers who spend their free time walking dogs around the Ferry Landing. Most PAWS dogs are outfitted in new, bright yellow “Adopt Me” vests, according to Jackie Williams, Executive Director of PAWS.

Phoebe sporting a bright yellow “Adopt Me” vest, which attracts lots of attention.

“We weren’t even open on Memorial Day, but one of our dedicated walkers, Cliff, came anyway to take out one of our dogs for a walk,” said Williams. “The dog, named Perrin, was stopped by an out-of-town visitor in his ‘Adopt Me’ vest. As a result, we got Perrin adopted on a day that PAWS was closed!”

Williams said that the PAWS team rallied to obtain approvals, complete paperwork and get Perrin all set with food, toys, and lots of snuggles and goodbyes. Perrin got to head to Orange County with his new family to settle in to his new home.

Perrin is one of the lucky adoptees who was spotted getting walked by a PAWS volunteer. He now lives in Orange County with his new family!

And Perrin isn’t the only lucky dog who got adopted over the holiday weekend. Another dog named Jelly got adopted by his foster family, according to Williams.

Things are going so well, in fact, that PAWS is able to partner with off-island shelters like San Diego Humane Society, Chula Vista Animal Services, and San Diego Department of Animal Services.

When space allows, PAWS takes in animals from other shelters and gets them a second-chance for a “furever home.”

“This arrangement helps alleviate overcrowding and provide new exposure for hard-to-place animals,” said Curtin. “It’s has been very successful already.”

So far, PAWS was able to transfer in ten cats from other shelters, and has adopted eight of them out. When it comes to dogs, PAWS took in 21, successfully adopting out 17 of them.

While adoptions are on the right track, PAWS is not slowing down. In fact, the organization is ramping things up for the summer. On Saturday, June 7, PAWS is participating in California Adopt-A-Pet-Day. PAWS will be waving all adoption fees on this day, and is open from 9am-4pm. And, they have kittens!

Check out the PAWS of Coronado website to learn more about the pets they have for adoption, or stop by at 1395 1st Street in Coronado.

Taylor, patiently waiting for her Pup Cup from Coronado Coffee Company while out on a walk with a volunteer.

Editor’s Note: The author is an active member of the PAWS Board of Directors.

 

 



