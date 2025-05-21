Why PAWS is Advising Coronado Residents to Get their Pets Microchipped Sooner, Rather than Later

More pets go missing on the Fourth of July than almost any other day, according to animal welfare advocates. That’s why PAWS of Coronado is offering microchip appointments ahead of the summer holiday.

“Fireworks can be scary for pets, causing them to panic and run away, even from secure yards and homes,” said Jackie Williams, Executive Director of PAWS. “Collars come off and ID tags can breakaway, but a microchip provides a reliable, scannable I.D. that can’t be lost.”

PAWS is dedicated to getting 75 Coronado pets microchipped before the Fourth of July, in efforts to quickly reunite lost pets with their owners and reduce strain on animal shelters. And microchipping isn’t just for cats and dogs…pets like rabbits and tortoises can be microchipped, too.

According to industry experts, microchipped animals are 50% more likely to get returned to their families. That’s the best possible outcome for people and their pets.

“One of the many rewards of working in animal welfare is quick reunification,” said Williams. “There’s nothing better!”

Case in point: someone turned in a lost cat to PAWS over the weekend. The first thing PAWS did, according to Williams, was scan for a microchip. Fortunately, the cat was microchipped, so they were able to contact the owner who was out of town. PAWS then held the cat safely away from other animals until it was picked up the next day, happily reunited with its owner.

But if an animal gets turned into PAWS that’s missing a microchip, it gets quarantined on a “safe stray” animal hold to keep the other animals safe. (After all, there’s no way of knowing if the animal is vaccinated and is free of disease.) Meanwhile, PAWS reaches out on social media sites, looking for the owner.

“This is stressful for any animal because it’s a strange environment,” said Williams. “So the quicker we can reunite animals and owners, the best for all and the less strain on shelters.”

The microchip procedure is quick, easy, and relatively painless…no anesthesia required.

The appointment only takes 10-15 minutes, with the actual procedure lasting only seconds. The injection causes only momentary discomfort just like a vaccine; the vet simply lifts up the skin between the animal’s shoulder blades and inserts the needle just under the surface. The microchip is injected beneath the skin in a matter of seconds, which is small–about the size of a grain of rice.

PAWS will then test the scanner to make sure it’s functioning properly, then pet and owner are on their way. The procedure is only $30 and can be booked by calling PAWS at 619-435-8247. The fee also includes a free self-service microchip account through 24Petwatch.

Microchipping also has other benefits. It helps local authorities track pet population trends, informing planning for shelters. This includes things like vaccination drives, as well as spay and neuter campaigns. Microchips also prove ownership in disputes.

But one important thing to remember: microchips aren’t GPS trackers. They don’t show your pet’s real-time location. Instead, they provide a reliable backup plan in case your pet ever goes missing.

PAWS is asking everyone to give their pet the best chance of coming home and schedule a microchip appointment today.

Not sure if your pet is microchipped, or if it is, where it’s registered? PAWS can help with that too. A simple scan will show if your pet is microchipped and what additional steps you need to take, if any.

The author, Christine Van Tuyl, serves on the PAWS Board of Directors.






