Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Community News

Why PAWS is Advising Coronado Residents to Get their Pets Microchipped Sooner, Rather than Later

3 min.
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl

More pets go missing on the Fourth of July than almost any other day, according to animal welfare advocates. That’s why PAWS of Coronado is offering microchip appointments ahead of the summer holiday.

“Fireworks can be scary for pets, causing them to panic and run away, even from secure yards and homes,” said Jackie Williams, Executive Director of PAWS. “Collars come off and ID tags can breakaway, but a microchip provides a reliable, scannable I.D. that can’t be lost.”

PAWS is dedicated to getting 75 Coronado pets microchipped before the Fourth of July, in efforts to quickly reunite lost pets with their owners and reduce strain on animal shelters. And microchipping isn’t just for cats and dogs…pets like rabbits and tortoises can be microchipped, too.

More pets go missing on the Fourth of July than any other day, according to animal welfare advocates. Photo by Joel Ortiz.

According to industry experts, microchipped animals are 50% more likely to get returned to their families. That’s the best possible outcome for people and their pets.

“One of the many rewards of working in animal welfare is quick reunification,” said Williams. “There’s nothing better!”

Case in point: someone turned in a lost cat to PAWS over the weekend. The first thing PAWS did, according to Williams, was scan for a microchip. Fortunately, the cat was microchipped, so they were able to contact the owner who was out of town. PAWS then held the cat safely away from other animals until it was picked up the next day, happily reunited with its owner.

But if an animal gets turned into PAWS that’s missing a microchip, it gets quarantined on a “safe stray” animal hold to keep the other animals safe. (After all, there’s no way of knowing if the animal is vaccinated and is free of disease.) Meanwhile, PAWS reaches out on social media sites, looking for the owner.

“This is stressful for any animal because it’s a strange environment,” said Williams. “So the quicker we can reunite animals and owners, the best for all and the less strain on shelters.”

Reanna Vennerholm, PAWS medical supervisor and Daniel C. Barbour, PAWS veterinarian stand with microchip scanners.

The microchip procedure is quick, easy, and relatively painless…no anesthesia required.

The appointment only takes 10-15 minutes, with the actual procedure lasting only seconds. The injection causes only momentary discomfort just like a vaccine; the vet simply lifts up the skin between the animal’s shoulder blades and inserts the needle just under the surface. The microchip is injected beneath the skin in a matter of seconds, which is small–about the size of a grain of rice.

The microchip procedure is short and almost painless. Image from the San Diego Humane Society.

PAWS will then test the scanner to make sure it’s functioning properly, then pet and owner are on their way. The procedure is only $30 and can be booked by calling PAWS at 619-435-8247. The fee also includes a free self-service microchip account through 24Petwatch.

Microchipping also has other benefits. It helps local authorities track pet population trends, informing planning for shelters. This includes things like vaccination drives, as well as spay and neuter campaigns. Microchips also prove ownership in disputes.

But one important thing to remember: microchips aren’t GPS trackers. They don’t show your pet’s real-time location. Instead, they provide a reliable backup plan in case your pet ever goes missing.

PAWS is asking everyone to give their pet the best chance of coming home and schedule a microchip appointment today.

Not sure if your pet is microchipped, or if it is, where it’s registered? PAWS can help with that too. A simple scan will show if your pet is microchipped and what additional steps you need to take, if any.

The author, Christine Van Tuyl, serves on the PAWS Board of Directors.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine has been writing and telling stories since she could hold a crayon. She started working for The Coronado Times in 2020 just a few weeks before the global pandemic, and it’s only gotten more exciting! She graduated from UCSD with a degree in Communications and earned her Masters in Journalism from Harvard in May 2024. She has worked as a news writer for KUSI-TV, a reporter for the San Diego Community News Group and as an editor for Greenhaven Press. In Coronado, she writes for Crown City Magazine, in addition to reporting for The Coronado Times, where she covers education, social justice, health and fitness, travel and the arts. She loves a good human interest story and writing anything about animals. When she’s not working, you’ll find her at home with her husband, two teenage girls and English Bulldog, at the barn with her horse, or headed far away on a new travel adventure. You’ll also spot her at yoga, running along the Bay, walking dogs at PAWS or eating a burrito. Christine loves living in Coronado and always finds something to write about in this dynamic, exciting little town.

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Locally Produced Short Film, “Best in Bowl,” to Hold Casting Call on May 24

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – May 8-14, 2025

Community News

The Coronado Art & Wine Festival – A Fun-Filled Day Raising Money for Local Schools

Community News

Coronado Aquatics Center Free Water Safety Event

Community News

Science Camps for Kids at the Coronado Community Center

Community News

Cooking Camps for Kids at the Coronado Community Center

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado High School “Stop the Sewage” Club Set to Spark Community Engagement at Upcoming Forum

People

Local Author Christine Mott Wins International Award for Children’s Book

Community News

Coronado Unified School District Votes to Remain in Sewage Litigation

Travel

Rolling the Dice: Road Trip to Vegas…with Teenagers!

Community News

Get Your Tickets for “The Greatest Party on Earth,” Hosted by the 1922 Club and Coronado Floral Association

Bridgeworthy

Bridgeworthy: South-of-the-Border Wine Tasting in Guadalupe Valley

More Local News

City Council Agenda: Beach Bonfires, City Budget, Housing In-Lieu Fees

City of Coronado

Sewage Plant Expansion Accelerated as EPA Pushes Mexico for ‘100 Percent Solution’ in Sewage Crisis

News

Barbara Joan Sturgeon (1935-2025)

Obituaries

Village Pizzeria Bayside: Endless Dining Options

Dining

The Coronado Art & Wine Festival – A Fun-Filled Day Raising Money for Local Schools

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Crime Report: Vandalism, DUI, Fraud