Saying Goodbye to Earth, Wind & Sea of Coronado

May 31 marks the end of an era for Earth, Wind & Sea of Coronado, as owner Rachel Sandmann will close the doors after 20 years. Nestled between Stake Chophouse & Bar and Better Buzz Coffee, the gift and garden-themed shop still has a large array of carefully curated art, jewelry, fountains, cutting boards, soap, garden and beach-themed items, and much more, all of which is currently at least 30 percent off. Next week, the deals will continue with 50 percent off whatever is left. The changes in commercial property ownership in Coronado have accordingly been followed by big changes in retail stores and restaurants in the business district.

Not a typical small business owner, Sandmann grew up in Southern California and came to San Diego for college at UCSD. She worked for 10 years as a nuclear physicist and recalls that time as awe-inspiring, as new innovations were evolving. Transitioning to the commercial technology sector, one of her favorite team projects included developing the first real-time traffic information on the internet. It started as a necessity so people could get to work faster – first using data from Cal-Trans; and then it grew as they created platforms for Los Angeles, Orange County, Boston, Seattle, and other areas. She also recalls helping put the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children online. It was a big step to connect the database for all law enforcement.

Later, as a business development consultant for Microsoft, she travelled the world and found the Philippines was one of her favorite countries. When burned out from travelling, she started looking for homes in Coronado to shorten her commute to the airport. Instead, she stumbled upon an Orange Avenue business for sale in the classified ads. She sat outside and watched Earth, Wind & Sea — which was opened two years prior by Lynn Daniels — for a week before making the leap to buy the business. Having never owned a retail business, she relied on advice from her younger sister Paula, who had a background in retail.

With her passion for art and craft shows, she made changes to the merchandise by helping local artists get started and expand into wholesale.

“It has been fun helping artists take their creative businesses to the next level,” she said. Shoppers can find a myriad of amazing creations from photos to jewelry, with signs and information showcasing the artists.

The store carries a large variety of garden related items, with a mini garden section, as a nod to her love of gardens and the many “wow” gardens here in Coronado that she loves to walk by. There is even a beach-themed sea corner full of beachy gifts and decor. Sandmann has always had an affinity for jewelry, which she inherited from her jeweler grandfather, and she even made jewelry and sold it as a child. Earth, Wind & Sea boasts a wide selection of jewelry, and one of the bestselling products is the Holly Yashi Jewelry line from Humboldt, California. Yashi uses niobium, a metal like titanium, and then anodizes it, utilizing clever etching techniques, creating mini works of wearable art. Additionally, the Weatherland Chimes are also popular; due the fact that they are not only beautiful to look at, but harmonious as the musically-tuned chimes sway in the wind.

“I have been so thankful for the support of the local community through the years,” Sandermann said, and mentions that about half of her shoppers are locals, with some regularly returning visitors. She hopes that people will come in to get some incredible deals, whether it be as gifts or something for themselves. It’s rare to not find her working in the store and she’s fine-tuned the art of helping people select the perfect items.

This may be her first retail venture, but it won’t be her last, as she considers locations closer to where she lives in Solana Beach. She did share that learning the intricacies of what it takes to close a business has been challenging.

Earth, Wind & Sea of Coronado, located at 1303 Orange Avenue, will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm, and Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm selling off inventory at deep discounts, until they close at the end of May. You can reach the store at 619-522-9633.

