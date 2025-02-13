Two Rescued After Navy Jet Crashes Into San Diego Bay

Two pilots are recovering after a U.S. Navy jet crashed into the San Diego Bay on Wednesday morning.

The aircrew members are in good condition and are under 24-hour medical watch as a precautionary measure, Naval Base Coronado (NBC) reports.

The aircraft remains submerged, but the Navy has located its crash site. Harbor Security boats are securing the area and placing a containment boom to minimize the spread of fuel and debris.

There are no reports of civilian injuries or damage.

The Navy asks that the public not approach or touch debris that may wash ashore, and instead report it to local authorities or NBC security.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.





