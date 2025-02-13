Thursday, February 13, 2025
Two Rescued After Navy Jet Crashes Into San Diego Bay

An EA-18G Growler lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Brock/Released

Two pilots are recovering after a U.S. Navy jet crashed into the San Diego Bay on Wednesday morning.

The aircrew members are in good condition and are under 24-hour medical watch as a precautionary measure, Naval Base Coronado (NBC) reports.

The aircraft remains submerged, but the Navy has located its crash site. Harbor Security boats are securing the area and placing a containment boom to minimize the spread of fuel and debris.

There are no reports of civilian injuries or damage.

The Navy asks that the public not approach or touch debris that may wash ashore, and instead report it to local authorities or NBC security.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.



Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

